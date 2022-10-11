Read full article on original website
Related
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
A moment that changed me: ‘We crossed the border from Northern Ireland when I was six, and the adults bristled’
A family outing to County Mayo had a fairytale, idyllic quality. But it was underpinned by dramatic tension as we were questioned at a checkpoint heading into the Republic
IN THIS ARTICLE
When London's streets ran with blood: The vest King Charles I was wearing when he was beheaded and chilling cages where dead criminals' decaying bodies were on display form part of exhibition charting 700 years of public executions in the capital
For nearly 700 years, from before the invention of the printing press until after the dawn of photography, London's streets ran with the blood of those who had been executed in public - as thousands of Britons watched on. Perhaps the most famous of the tens of thousands who were...
Princess of Wales is praised for 'perfectly' handling the moment she was heckled on visit to Northern Ireland by smiling and carrying on after woman in a green cardigan shouted, 'you're not in your own country' and 'Ireland belongs to the Irish'
The Princess of Wales has today been praised for keeping calm and carrying on after being challenged by an Irish nationalist during an impromptu walkabout in Northern Ireland. The woman told Princess Kate that 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' during the meet and greet in north Belfast this afternoon. While...
People are right to trespass in fight for right to roam in England, says Green MP
People across England are right to trespass to stand up for their right to roam, Caroline Lucas has said. The Green MP will table a bill later in October to allow the public to access woodlands and the green belt in the same way they can currently walk on the coast path.
tatler.com
Prince and Princess of Wales are the picture of dignity in Northern Ireland
The Prince and Princess of Wales took a tour of the Emerald Isle yesterday for their first engagement in Northern Ireland since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. There, they spent a day visiting charities and community organisations. Tina Black, the lord mayor of Belfast, and John Finucane, the Sinn Fein MP for Belfast North, were among those who welcomed the royal couple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
British champion racing driver who salvaged silver bars worth £32m from torpedoed WW2 cargo ship off the Maldives wins court fight with South African government which will now have to pay to get treasure back
A British champion racing driver who salvaged £32m worth of silver from a Second World War wreck off the Maldives has won a court fight waged by the South African government. Motorsports champ and financier Ross Hyett, 67, successfully spearheaded a complex and risky treasure hunting mission to recover 2,364 bars of silver from the wreck of the SS Tilawa.
Belfast city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Northern Ireland’s fun-loving capital
It may not have Dublin’s imperial prestige or the pop-culture draw of Derry-Londonderry, but what Belfast does have in spades is atmosphere. At one end of town lies a stretch of lively quayside, imbued with the fizz of people and a collective fun-loving spirit. To the other, an ominous smudge of dark green mountains just visible above the rooftops. Somewhere between the two rises the Belfast of today, shaped by a notably turbulent past that now fuels its artistic, resilient soul, as well as some thought-provoking visitor experiences.The second-largest city on the island of Ireland is stacked with history: it...
BBC
Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
BBC
LS Lowry rare Seaburn seascape sells for more than £1m
An "important seascape" by renowned artist LS Lowry has sold at auction for more than a million pounds. Although the artist was better known for depicting the north-west of England, The North Sea shows a view from Seaburn, near Sunderland. The work, which had been in private hands since a...
skyaboveus.com
Boat Fishing Out of Stranraer, Scotland
Gordon has been sea fishing and cooking since childhood. He loves coming up with tasty ways of cooking his fresh catch when he gets home. Loch Ryan, located in the southwestern part of Scotland, is perhaps best known by many for the ferry terminal at Cairnryan, which is the main terminal for ferries operating between Scotland and Northern Ireland. The loch is also, however, frequented by fishermen, with fishing being popular from both shore and boat. The town of Stranraer, right at the head of the loch, is where the charter boat for this fishing trip was boarded and a wonderful, enjoyable and successful day's fishing was had by all on board.
abandonedspaces.com
A Sinkhole in the Heart of Rome Led to the Discovery of Ancient Ruins
In 2020, a substantial sinkhole appeared in front of the famed Pantheon in Rome. The hole provided archaeologists with remarkable insight that has helped further our understanding of the beautiful structure’s history. The Pantheon has been rebuilt three times. Marcus Agrippa built the first Pantheon between 25 and 27...
mansionglobal.com
Ballsbridge Is a High-End Enclave Close to Central Dublin and the World’s Oldest Rugby Stadium
Affluent, verdant Ballsbridge is considered one of the grandest neighborhoods in central Dublin. It is part of the city’s “embassy belt,” and its wide streets and throng of redbrick period mansions are favored by foreign diplomats and ambassadors and well-to-do Irish. It counts James Joyce among its former residents and is steeped in rugby history.
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
BBC
Traffic grinds to a halt after swan lands on Kingston Bridge
One of Scotland's busiest stretches of road was plunged into chaos after a swan flew on to the carriageway. Drivers trying to cross the Kingston Bridge on the M8 in Glasgow were forced to stop as the bird landed on the middle lane just before 10:30. Traffic Scotland tweeted an...
BBC
Half term rail disruption expected on Hastings and Tunbridge Wells line
Major engineering works will halt trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings during the October half term. Rail replacement buses will be laid on for travellers during the line's nine-day closure from 22 to 30 October. Network Rail said the line has been beset by problems since it was built in...
Comments / 0