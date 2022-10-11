Gordon has been sea fishing and cooking since childhood. He loves coming up with tasty ways of cooking his fresh catch when he gets home. Loch Ryan, located in the southwestern part of Scotland, is perhaps best known by many for the ferry terminal at Cairnryan, which is the main terminal for ferries operating between Scotland and Northern Ireland. The loch is also, however, frequented by fishermen, with fishing being popular from both shore and boat. The town of Stranraer, right at the head of the loch, is where the charter boat for this fishing trip was boarded and a wonderful, enjoyable and successful day's fishing was had by all on board.

