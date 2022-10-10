Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
Why Troy Aikman says Dallas Cowboys may consider staying with Cooper Rush as QB1
Cooper Rush has won four straight games in place of the injured Dak Prescott. A win against the Eagles puts them in first place in the NFC East.
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles
Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Win 22-10 Vs the Rams
Cowboys Win! The Dallas Cowboys week five match up brought them to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Cowboys came to play, setting the tone on defense with a strip sack returned for a touchdown. Then special teams showed up with a blocked punt, all in the beginning of the first quarter. The Cowboys were ready to play and the Rams came out flat. Once the nerves settled the game had its moments, a few big plays from each offense, but the game was dominated by defense. This streak of wins is credited to great defensive play.
Troy Aikman: Cowboys Quarterback Will Become "Real Question" If Cooper Rush Beats Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have now won four straight games with quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm. Rush took over for Dak Prescott after he suffered a broken thumb in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. He was initially viewed as desperation placeholder, but has since proved himself as a more-than-proficient backup.
Expert NFL Picks for Week 6, Including Ravens-Giants, Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 6 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
Comments / 0