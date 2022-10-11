Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Houston is now leading the best-of-five American League Division Series 1-0. Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman also went deep in the comeback win for the 'Stros. Rafael Montero was credited with the victory after pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Robbie Ray was charged with the loss after allowing one run without recording an out. J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez each slugged a solo shot in defeat. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Thursday. Framber Valdez gets the start for Houston against Seattle's Luis Castillo.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO