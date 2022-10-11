Read full article on original website
Related
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Mariners lose a tough one in Game 1 of ALDS against nemesis Houston. Here’s what happened
The Mariners resume their 2022 postseason run Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
Why the Seattle Mariners used Robbie Ray as closer versus Astros
HOUSTON — With the fate of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on the line, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais chose to go with starting pitcher Robbie Ray to finish the game in the bottom of the ninth, bringing him in to face Houston’s Yordan Alvarez.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB・
Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston's Valdez
HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
Bakersfield Californian
Anaheim 5, Seattle 4
Anaheim1121—5 First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 1 (McTavish, Strome), 0:51. 2, Seattle, McCann 1 (Schultz, Beniers), 10:13 (pp). Penalties_McTavish, ANA (Tripping), 7:46; Kulikov, ANA (Slashing), 9:09; Oleksiak, SEA (Interference), 15:08; Fowler, ANA (Delay of Game), 19:00. Second Period_3, Seattle, Burakovsky 1 (Dunn), 0:38 (pp). 4, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 1 (Schultz, Donato),...
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
E_T.Turner (1). DP_San Diego 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Machado (1), Betts (1), Freeman (1). HR_Machado (1), Cronenworth (1), Freeman (1), Muncy (1), T.Turner (2). SB_Azocar (1). IPHRERBBSO. San Diego. Darvish W,1-0573327. Suarez H,1220011. Martinez H,12-310000. Hader S,1-111-310011. Los Angeles. Kershaw563306. Graterol L,0-1121000. Almonte100003. Treinen111121.
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97
BROOKLYN (107) Durant 7-17 3-4 19, O'Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Claxton 7-8 2-6 16, Irving 8-19 3-4 23, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Watanabe 2-3 0-0 6, Sharpe 5-6 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 5-10 1-1 11, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 43-84 12-22 107.
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 105, Atlanta 99
Percentages: FG .341, FT .844. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Collins 3-5, Griffin 3-5, Murray 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Krejci 1-1, Young 1-6, Forrest 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Capela 4, J.Holiday, Johnson, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 16 (Young 6, Murray 3, Collins, Forrest, Griffin, Hunter,...
NBA・
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 120, New Orleans 103
NEW ORLEANS (103) Murphy III 5-11 1-1 15, Williamson 3-7 5-6 11, Hernangomez 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 1-3 4-4 6, McCollum 1-7 0-0 3, Cheatham 2-3 1-2 5, K.Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 6-9 3-3 15, Plowden 1-9 4-4 6, Temple 2-5 0-0 5, Alvarado 5-11 1-2 12, Graham 1-7 3-4 5, Seabron 0-3 1-2 1, Smart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-89 26-32 103.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
Denver 107, Phoenix 105
PHOENIX (105) Bridges 5-10 1-1 14, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 9-12 1-3 19, Booker 5-17 8-8 20, Paul 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 4-4 8, Landale 4-10 1-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-5 2-3 10, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 35-82 23-28 105.
How do the Seattle Mariners come back from that? ‘It’s not easy’ after devastating Game 1 loss in Houston.
Paul Sewald approached Robbie Ray in the far corner of a quiet visitors’ clubhouse. Ice wrapped around his right arm, Sewald drew closer to Ray, whose head hung down. The Mariners veteran closer tried to offer some encouraging words to Ray, the Mariners’ unexpected first-time closer. What came...
Bakersfield Californian
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed OF Jake Cave off waivers from Minnesota. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed CF Abraham Almonte off waivers from Minnesota. Designated CB Abraham Almonte for assignment. BASKETBALL. National Basketball Association. BOSTON CELTICS — Waived C Reginald Kissoonlal and G...
NFL・
iheart.com
Astros Walk Off Mariners In Game One
Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Houston is now leading the best-of-five American League Division Series 1-0. Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman also went deep in the comeback win for the 'Stros. Rafael Montero was credited with the victory after pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Robbie Ray was charged with the loss after allowing one run without recording an out. J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez each slugged a solo shot in defeat. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Thursday. Framber Valdez gets the start for Houston against Seattle's Luis Castillo.
Comments / 0