Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan says "no," he won't be asking Biden or national Democrats to campaign with him

 4 days ago
Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio turned in a lively performance in Monday night's contentious debate against his GOP opponent JD Vance for the state's open Senate seat, and he has a slight lead in a couple of recent polls, but nonetheless, he's heard little from the Democratic Party about dropping more resources into what was once considered to be a longshot campaign.

"We haven't heard from anybody in a notable way," he told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa on "Red & Blue" on Tuesday. "And we were on our own."

He went on to say he's getting help from "a bunch of grassroots supporters" and added, "we're prepared to go it alone here, but we're going to win it." Ryan sought to emphasize that there's an advantage to running without a lot of major party support. "I think that's going to be something that's going to be good for everybody, because I'll get to D.C. knowing that we did this on our own and, you know, I'll be an independent voice for Ohio."

And he plans to continue distancing himself from Democrats, including President Joe Biden, as the country continues to be squeezed by high inflation and rising prices. He said he'll go it alone, without their help on the campaign trail in the coming weeks before Election Day.

"No, I won't be asking the president to come in — or very, very few, if any, national people to come in and actually campaign with us, because I want to be the main face, the main messenger of that of this campaign," Ryan told Costa. Instead he'll tout his own family's Ohio roots. He and his wife are both from the Youngstown area, and his wife has been a public schoolteacher there for 20 years. "We're just…an Ohio family that wants to connect with other Ohioans," he said.

Ryan also suggested that having outside help hasn't been all that useful to Vance, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Trump, who won Ohio by 8 points in 2020, has also campaigned for Vance in the state.

"Trump coming in(to Ohio) for JD Vance actually was an absolute net negative for him," Ryan said. "You know, it's like, run your own race, stand on your own two feet."

He claimed that Vance has been losing GOP support, and after the debate, "our phones are ringing off the hook with Republicans, Republican donors, Republican voters that want to come help. So, we've got a lot of momentum now. We just got to keep it going."

Comments / 594

#fblessatlast#
3d ago

Why would a Democrat candidate running for office, not want the Democrat President of US to campaign with him????🤣Tells me all I need to know🥴

Reply(75)
357
Stella L. Childers-Hill
3d ago

Wonder why since he voted with the Biden, Schumer and Pelosi agenda 100% of the time the last two years. Could it be that he’s trying to portray himself as something he’s not?

Reply(29)
282
Roy Batty
3d ago

this progressive lightweight is thankfully history..he's voted with Biden ALMOST 100% of the time , now doesn't want him .. VOTE Red to save the country from these progressive and DEMOCRAT vermin

Reply(35)
142
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

AOC hits back at Lauren Boebert for calling her too scared to hold town halls: ‘You seem to have us confused’

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took Rep Lauren Boebert to task for accusing her of avoiding town halls and selling her constituents out “at every turn”. On Wednesday, video footage from a town hall held by the New York congresswoman went viral after it showcased two protesters skewering the Democrat for her support of Ukraine.“Congresswoman, none of this matters unless there’s a nuclear war which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine,” shouted one of the protesters of Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s support for Kyiv, before mentioning their support for former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.The video was quickly picked up by right-wing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
