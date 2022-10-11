Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Helping day laborers is non-profit's mission
Hundreds of immigrants credit a Bay Area organization with helping them build a future. Dolores Street Community Services of San Francisco has been providing safe jobs with competitive wages to day laborers for more than 30 years.
KTVU FOX 2
Fire at Oakland senior living complex triggers rescues, evacuations
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elderly residents at a senior living complex in Oakland had to be rescued early Friday morning after a fire erupted. Dozens have been displaced from their homes and two were hospitalized, officials said. The fire sparked just before 6 a.m. at the Grand Lake Gardens senior living...
KTVU FOX 2
Fire erupts at senior living complex in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elderly residents at a senior living complex in Oakland had to be rescued early Friday morning after a fire erupted. The fire sparked just before 6 a.m. at the Grand Lake Gardens senior living community in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue. The senior living complex...
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Crockett gets another health warning over smelly hydrogen sulfide
CROCKETT, Calif. - As the East Bay town of Crockett endures at least another week of stink, caused by C&H Sugar's faulty water treatment plant, health officials thought it's time to update the growing health concerns folks who live and work there have. It looks like people here will be going beyond the absolutely no danger limit for hydrogen sulfide.
KTVU FOX 2
South San Jose man's dog suffers meth poisoning
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A warning for residents in South San Jose, following a rash of drug poisonings affecting pets. Resident David Espinal said his 10-year-old Alaskan Husky, "Loki," is a bit of a trickster. But the pooch’s recent emergency trip to a vet hospital following a walk, was no prank.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters at scene of apartment fire
OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters rushed to the scene of an apartment fire in Oakland early Friday morning. The three-alarm fire erupted at a building in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue. There are reports of rescues in progress.
KTVU FOX 2
Angry Crockett residents confront officials over toxins in the air
CROCKETT, Calif. - A public meeting in Crockett got heated when community members demanded answers about why it took weeks to find out they were breathing in hydrogen sulfide. A foul odor has been coming from a wastewater treatment plant since early September, leading to hundreds of complaints. "This whole...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose on track for record number of pedestrian fatalities in 2022
San Jose is on pace to break its recent record for the total yearly number of pedestrian fatalities. San Jose police have responded to four separate accidents involving pedestrians in one 24-hour period from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland bus driver shares near-death experience
An AC Transit bus driver hit over the head with a hammer talks about his trauma and the ongoing struggle with a passenger. That passenger then pulled the trigger of a pistol on the driver, but the gun did not go off.
KTVU FOX 2
Authorities say Stockton serial killer not linked to Chicago slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. - Authorities said there doesn't appear to be a connection between a Northern California serial killer and slayings in Chicago, as they initially thought. Joe Silva, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department told KCRA on Thursday, that officers were working with the Chicago Police Department to see if two 2018 murders there were connected to the serial killings in Stockton and Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Shell of a home going for $765K in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The shell of a home in Oakland is selling for $765,000. While the 1390 square foot residence is in need of some serious renovations, the property has a ton of potential. The listing was posted to Redfin last Wednesday along with photos of the home's partially burned...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Fire tears through Oakland senior living complex, dozens displaced
Residents of a senior living complex in Oakland were forced from their homes after a fire tore through their building. The apartment fire quickly spread into the hallway. The fire chief thanked the quick action of his firefighters.
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate San Leandro home invasion
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police are investigating a home invasion in San Leandro Friday morning. At around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the area of Farmsworth Street, near Buckhart Avenue on the report of a home invasion. When officers arrived they got the residents out safely. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Person beaten to death in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - As elected leaders were meeting to discuss the escalating violence in Oakland Wednesday, the city recorded its 104th homicide. Officers were called at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday night to the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue in East Oakland where a person was found beaten to death. Oakland firefighters...
KTVU FOX 2
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police vans destroyed by fire started in encampment
OAKLAND - A fire that grew out of control from a cooking grill in downtown Oakland destroyed three vans from the Oakland police department's fleet on October 11. Police said that a homeless person who lived in camp along Broadway said flames "from their lit BBQ grew out of control," first setting their belongings on fire and then spreading to the police department's transportation lot. The fire started at 3:45 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared
A surprise sweep of a newly formed homeless encampment on state property has forced some unhoused West Oakland residents to move – yet again. Dozens of Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the fenced in Caltrans maintenance property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway on Wednesday.
Comments / 0