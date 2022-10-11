ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
IFLScience

Why Do You Never Hear About The Bermuda Triangle Anymore?

For much of the latter part of the 20th Century, you couldn't flip through the channels without finding at least one documentary on the Bermuda Triangle, an area in the Atlantic Ocean that was chomping down ships and airplanes like they were Reese's Pieces. But over recent years, a new...
sciencealert.com

Secrets to The Moon's Slow Escape Have Been Uncovered in Earth's Crust

Looking up at the Moon in the night sky, you would never imagine that it is slowly moving away from Earth. But we know otherwise. In 1969, NASA's Apollo missions installed reflective panels on the Moon. These have shown that the Moon is currently moving 3.8 centimeters away from the Earth every year.
Phys.org

NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth

On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
Idaho8.com

The DART mission successfully changed the motion of an asteroid

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test successfully changed the trajectory of the asteroid Dimorphos when the NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into the space rock on September 26, according to the agency. The DART mission, a full-scale demonstration of deflection technology, was the world’s first conducted on behalf of planetary defense. The...
People

Spacecraft Succeeds in Knocking Asteroid From Its Orbit, NASA Says: 'Defender of the Planet'

NASA has — for the first time in human history — altered the trajectory of an asteroid, the organization announced Tuesday. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was launched in November of last year, but didn't have its first collision with a celestial body until Sept. 26, when it successfully knocked an asteroid out of its orbit in what NASA is calling "the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

