Read full article on original website
Related
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Asteroid smacked by NASA spacecraft now has a debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
The debris trail of an asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft is a comet-like tail consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.
HuffPost
NASA Says Spacecraft Crash Test Successfully Changes Asteroid's Orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test. The space agency attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see...
sciencealert.com
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciencealert.com
Human Sacrifices in The Midnight Terror Cave Had Strange Blue String in Their Teeth
More than 15 years after its discovery, Belize's Midnight Terror Cave is still leaving clues about more than 100 people who were sacrificed to the Maya rain god there more than a millennium ago. Used for burial during the Maya Classic period (250 to 925 CE), the cave was named...
ScienceBlog.com
‘We’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before:’ Black Hole Spews Out Material Years After Shredding Star
In October 2018, a small star was ripped to shreds when it wandered too close to a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away from Earth. Though it may sound thrilling, the event did not come as a surprise to astronomers who occasionally witness these violent incidents while scanning the night sky.
The asteroid targets of this NASA mission are turning out to be very strange
NASA's Lucy spacecraft still has five years of trekking through space before it sees its first Trojan asteroid, but mission scientists are already getting a sense of what these rocks look like.
natureworldnews.com
Mars Water Theory: Scientists Warn Astronauts Could Be Deceived by Radar Reflections of Water Ice Deposits from the Red Planet
The Mars water theory confirms the existence of water on the Red Planet today in the form of water ice deposits. A recent discovery of a Martian region in the southern Pole apparently illuminated bright watery reflections. However, a new study led by the Cornell University warned astronauts not to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau
Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
NASA says asteroid mission was successful, altered orbit by 32 minutes
"We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
IFLScience
Why Do You Never Hear About The Bermuda Triangle Anymore?
For much of the latter part of the 20th Century, you couldn't flip through the channels without finding at least one documentary on the Bermuda Triangle, an area in the Atlantic Ocean that was chomping down ships and airplanes like they were Reese's Pieces. But over recent years, a new...
sciencealert.com
Secrets to The Moon's Slow Escape Have Been Uncovered in Earth's Crust
Looking up at the Moon in the night sky, you would never imagine that it is slowly moving away from Earth. But we know otherwise. In 1969, NASA's Apollo missions installed reflective panels on the Moon. These have shown that the Moon is currently moving 3.8 centimeters away from the Earth every year.
Dino-killing asteroid triggered 'mega-earthquake' that rocked the planet for months
The dinosaur-killing Chicxulub impact triggered a months-long mega-earthquake that left its mark in the rock.
Phys.org
NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth
On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
Idaho8.com
The DART mission successfully changed the motion of an asteroid
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test successfully changed the trajectory of the asteroid Dimorphos when the NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into the space rock on September 26, according to the agency. The DART mission, a full-scale demonstration of deflection technology, was the world’s first conducted on behalf of planetary defense. The...
Science Focus
Back of the net! NASA’s DART spacecraft hit asteroid hard enough to change its course
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. The mission marks the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial object and is a major step forward in protecting the Earth from potentially devastating asteroid impact. On 27 September, NASA’s Double...
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
Spacecraft Succeeds in Knocking Asteroid From Its Orbit, NASA Says: 'Defender of the Planet'
NASA has — for the first time in human history — altered the trajectory of an asteroid, the organization announced Tuesday. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was launched in November of last year, but didn't have its first collision with a celestial body until Sept. 26, when it successfully knocked an asteroid out of its orbit in what NASA is calling "the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology."
techeblog.com
College Students Set New Guinness World Record with EV That Accelerates from 0-62MPH in 1.461s
Setting a Guinness World Record is a major feat regardless of what it may be, and this latest one comes from a group of University of Stuttgart students. They now hold the record for world’s fastest accelerating electric vehicle after their successful 1.461-second, 0-62 mph run on October 6, 2022.
CARS・
Comments / 0