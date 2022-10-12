CPD release new photos of car in Irving Park hit-and-run that injured man, killed dog

Chicago police released new photos of a car involved in a hit-and-run in Irving Park that injured a man and killed his dog in September.

Police said the man was walking his dog around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the 4200-block of North Pulaski. He was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop. The 31-year-old man was seriously injured, and his dog was killed.

Police said the car involved is possibly a 1998-2011 Mercury Grand Marquis. It appears to be a gray-blue color. The car was last seen driving southbound on Pulaski Road from Berteau Avenue.

If you have any information about this incident or vehicle, contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.