New love! Emma Roberts 'is dating actor Cody John' after they were seen kissing on a yacht... following her split from Garret Hedlund

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Emma Roberts is 'taking it slow' with Cody John.

The 31-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Garret Hedlund and has 22-month-old Rhodes with him but is now said to be dating fellow actor Cody and is gearing up to introduce him to her son, even though she is 'cautious' about letting the little one meet new people.

'Emma and Cody are taking it slow. They have been dating for two months but Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people but she knows the day will come soon,' said a source to E! News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GUB6_0iVHzwM000
New love: Emma Roberts is 'taking it slow' with Cody John. The 31-year-old actress is said to be dating fellow actor Cody and is gearing up to introduce him to her son, even though she is 'cautious' about letting the little one meet new people

The insider went on to note that the Scream Queens star 'loves' Cody's personality and the pair have been enjoying spending time together.

The source told E! News: 'He's really funny and they have been having a good time together.'

Earlier this year, it was alleged that the Unfabulous actress was in a 'good place' following her break up with Garret and was focusing on motherhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBATU_0iVHzwM000
A good fit: The insider went on to note that the Scream Queens star 'loves' Cody's personality and the pair have been enjoying spending time together

A source said at the time: 'She is moving on from her split with Garrett and is in a good place.

'She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this.

'It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle.'

Just two months after their split, Garret penned a tribute to his former flame for Mother's Day and thanked her for the 'gift' of their son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyiJ6_0iVHzwM000
Just the three of us: Emma was seen with Cody and a male pal

He wrote on Instagram: 'You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love.'

This comes after Roberts landed a new modeling job.

The 31-year-old actress niece of 54-year-old Julia Roberts is now the face of the footwear brand Crown Vintage as she stunned in a collection of new images for the company.

'I gravitated to Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,' said the Scream Queens star. 'I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They're so comfy and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLdAD_0iVHzwM000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yB5w2_0iVHzwM000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsOUj_0iVHzwM000
Crowned Roberts: Roberts is collaborating with the brand on the design and curation of future product assortments for the Spring, Summer, and Fall 2023 seasons

Roberts is collaborating with the brand on the design and curation of future product assortments for the Spring, Summer, and Fall 2023 seasons.

The creative campaign featuring Roberts was shot in August in Los Angeles.

It includes a collection of images and videos of Roberts bringing the brand to life.

Crown Vintage, a full-family footwear brand that spans handbags and accessories, launched at DSW in 2008 as a denim-friendly brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNWsw_0iVHzwM000
 Wow factor: The creative campaign featuring Roberts was shot in August in Los Angeles. It includes a collection of inspiring images and videos of Roberts bringing the brand to life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hM39I_0iVHzwM000
Family ties: Emma with aunt Julia Roberts at to the Los Angeles Premiere Valentine's Day in Hollywood in 2010

'Defined by creativity, curiosity, and adventure, Crown Vintage offers unique shoes and accessories made for the full family,' said a press release.

Crown Vintage brings together genuine materials, natural textures, and boho details.

The collection features a selection of loafers, boots, and accessories in the most sought-after trends of the season and beyond.

The Crown Vintage & Emma Roberts campaign launches nationwide on October 3 on DSW.com and in all 500 store locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBnmh_0iVHzwM000
Decked out: 'I gravitated to Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,' said the Scream Queens actress. 'I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They're so comfy and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything'

Styles worn and chosen by Emma are all under $150 and range in price from $35 to $129.

This news comes after Roberts said she 'always wanted to work' with Thomas Mann.

The actress stars alongside Halloween Kills actor Thomas, 30, in new romcom About Fate - which tells the story of two strangers who meet on New Year's Eve and fall in love - and explained that she 'loved' shooting the project because she 'always' wanted to work with Thomas and was reunited with writer Tiffany Paulsen.

She said: 'First of all, I loved making that movie. I filmed it with Thomas Mann, who is an actor who I've always wanted to work with, in Boston, and it was written by Tiffany Paulsen, who wrote Nancy Drew and Holidate. So it was so much fun to get a script and see her name on it, and her and I kind of have a shorthand, and I just love the way she writes characters for me.

