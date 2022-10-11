Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com
Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
For Halloween, this Dallas couple decorated their yard with a graveyard based on 2022 events
DALLAS — Philip and Shannon Durst of Dallas have a 12-year-long standing tradition of decorating their front yard for Halloween. Shannon, who is the real brains of the operation, starts her research at the very beginning of the year. You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are...
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Insomnia Cookies to Open Storefront in Arlington
This new shop will offer a variety of sweet treats to curb those late-night cravings for cookies and ice cream.
easttexasradio.com
Major Improvements Coming To VA Hospital – Dallas
The V-A Hospital in Dallas is improving significantly now that President Biden has signed a bill that two congressmen from Texas sponsored. Democratic Collin Allred and Republican Jake Ellzey supported the 2022 VA Major Medical Facility Authorization Act. It sets aside $292 million to improve the Dallas VA hospital to provide dozens of beds for long-term care for veterans with spinal injuries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas-Fort Worth is ‘Least Affordable' Area in Texas
A recent ranking has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the least affordable region in the state of Texas. The study, first published here, looked at the federal Cost of Living Index, which is developed and published by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). Dallas-Fort Worth was...
State Fair of Texas CW33 ticket sweepstakes
Want a chance to win six tickets to the State Fair of Texas? You're in the right place!
25-Year-Old Jacob Arellano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to Chief Eddie Garcia, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
cohaitungchi.com
31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas
What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
Popshelf continues expansion with opening of second Lewisville store
Popshelf opened a second location in Lewisville on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Oct. 10, according to a press release. The store is located at 201 N. Summit Ave. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf has another store in Lewisville at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. 469-830-2915.
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
