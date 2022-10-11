ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green, Lakers News

Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, but the forward could leave when his contract expires next offseason. During Monday's First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith claimed the Warriors will prioritize retaining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins over Green. Furthermore, Smith said Green believes his 11th season will be his last in Golden State, and he'd like to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Ignores Patrick Beverley’s Huddle

Russell Westbrook doesn’t seem to be happy in L.A. Russell Westbrook’s first year in Los Angeles didn’t go as planned. The Lakers struggled to stay healthy, and for the most part, Westbrook was having the worst statistical year of his career. He was missing shots, missing defensive assignments, and most of the time, he simply looked lost out on the court.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers have one more chance to get a preseason victory over an NBA team and that will come Tuesday night Golden State, the defending NBA champions. It will also have to come without Damian Lillard. Coach Chauncey Billups announced before the game that Lillard would rest and that Keon Johnson would start in his place alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.
