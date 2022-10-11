Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
Former NBA player Matt Barnes explains why Draymond Green is crucial to the success of the Golden State Warriors.
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
Isiah Thomas named Michael Jordan as the best even before MJ got his first ring.
NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green, Lakers News
Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, but the forward could leave when his contract expires next offseason. During Monday's First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith claimed the Warriors will prioritize retaining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins over Green. Furthermore, Smith said Green believes his 11th season will be his last in Golden State, and he'd like to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Evan Turner to Lance Stephenson about Draymond Green punch: 'This how I should’ve done you'
Former Pacer Evan Turner brought up and old team fight.
Magic Johnson Says He's the Reason Michael Jordan Had Iconic Bulls Career
Johnson also told Jimmy Kimmel how an NBA star took him under his wing at the start of his playing days.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Lakers News: Draymond Green's Status For Warriors Season Opener Vs. Lakers Revealed
The Warriors power forward's time away from the team wound up less than a week.
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
Stephen Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the greatest Warrior of all time.
NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10
1996 Chicago Bulls are the greatest championship team ever with a 72-10 regular season record.
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
Former NBA player Matt Barnes reveals his list of top 5 NBA players for the 2022-23 NBA season. Barnes snubbed Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole: 'That should never happen'
It wasn't the shot heard 'round the world but it was sure the punch heard 'round the NBA. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green cold-cocked his teammate, Jordan Poole, in practice last week. The scuffle was apparently bad enough that the Warriors felt the need to discipline the four-time NBA...
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Ignores Patrick Beverley’s Huddle
Russell Westbrook doesn’t seem to be happy in L.A. Russell Westbrook’s first year in Los Angeles didn’t go as planned. The Lakers struggled to stay healthy, and for the most part, Westbrook was having the worst statistical year of his career. He was missing shots, missing defensive assignments, and most of the time, he simply looked lost out on the court.
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers have one more chance to get a preseason victory over an NBA team and that will come Tuesday night Golden State, the defending NBA champions. It will also have to come without Damian Lillard. Coach Chauncey Billups announced before the game that Lillard would rest and that Keon Johnson would start in his place alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.
Shaquille O'Neal Expresses Interest in Buying NBA Franchise, Wants to 'Come Back Home'
Orlando Magic icon Shaquille O'Neal has hinted towards purchasing an NBA franchise over the past few months.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 6 NFL picks: Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs early season monster matchups
Early claims to AFC and NFC supremacy at stake as Dallas and Philly battle for NFC East, while Buffalo and Kansas City reprise playoff classic.
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Facing Pat Riley in 2020 NBA Finals was tough for LeBron, Jeanie Buss
After a long drought following Kobe Bryant’s Achilles injury in 2013 and a tumultuous 2019-20 season, the 2020 NBA Finals brought a long-awaited return to glory for the Los Angeles Lakers. They defeated the Miami Heat there to win their 17th championship and return to the mountaintop of the...
