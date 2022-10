Attention job seekers!! A job fair is coming up Tuesday, October 18 from 9 am to noon at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas. Louisiana Workforce Commission has teamed up with the Department of Corrections and St. Landry Parish Government to connect employers with people who need a job. This fair is open to those with or without an arrest record or anyone who has been formerly incarcerated.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO