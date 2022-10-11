Read full article on original website
Dine for a cause with nationally recognized St. Louis Chef Ben Welch on Nov. 5
Dine for a cause with nationally recognized St. Louis Chef Ben Welch on Nov. 5
Urban Spelunking: Harbor House at Pier Wisconsin
Urban Spelunking: Harbor House at Pier Wisconsin

There are some restaurants in town with commanding views, but...
Curd is the word: 5 reasons to feast on Curd Fest this weekend
Curd is the word: 5 reasons to feast on Curd Fest this weekend

'Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we're dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This article is in partnership with Drink Wisconsinbly. Saturday marks...
What to eggs-pect: Here Chicky Chicky softly opens on Monday in Brookfield
What to eggs-pect: Here Chicky Chicky softly opens on Monday in Brookfield

Last May, we announced that Here Chicky Chicky, a new...
5 haunted house experiences near Milwaukee (and one just over the border)
Hey ghosts, wanna get the sheet scared off of ya? Well, here are a few places that will conjure screams and thrills – and perhaps a few cackles, too. Some of these spots are also raising money for charities, so you're donating to great casuses while terrorizing yourself. Note:...
What you missed at last week's Lori Lab preview of Lou Malnati's new white pizza
What you missed at last week's Lori Lab preview of Lou Malnati's new white pizza

Last week at a very special Lori Lab event, OnMilwaukee...
Scoop up your tickets for Winter Wonders
Add natural and tech-based beauty to your holiday season this year with Winter Wonders, a drive-thru holiday lights show at the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park, 9400 Boerner Dr. in Hales Corners. The show is open nightly from November 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. A special preview weekend takes...
Country rocker Kip Moore talks finding his voice and getting away
Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore loves coming to Milwaukee to play for his fans. “It’s a great place,” he said in a recent interview before his Riverside Theater show on Oct. 13. “I’ve played The Rave a few times, and Summerfest a few times. There’s a lot of energy there. I also did an acoustic show at the Riverside in 2019.”
