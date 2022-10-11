ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Carr Paces Youthful Lady Flames at Panorama Farms

Sophomore Hope Carr paced a youthful Liberty women’s “B” squad at the Panorama Farms XC 23 Invitational, Saturday morning at Virginia’s Panorama Farms course. Carr clocked a personal-best 5K time of 18:54.0 for 121st place as the Lady Flames took 17th out of 18 squads. Five of Liberty’s top seven finishers on the day were freshmen.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Battles for 3-1 Win Over Jacksonville

With the match tied at 1-1 and Liberty trailing set three 12-7, the Lady Flames stormed back, downing Jacksonville in four sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25) on Friday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames and Dolphins played before a Liberty Arena-record 1,098 fans. With the win, Liberty improves to 12-7...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Doan, Werner Finish Inside Top 10 for 4th-Place Lady Flames

The Liberty duo of Calli Doan (third place) and Kayla Werner (10th) crossed the finish line inside the top 10, propelling the Lady Flames to a fourth-place showing at Saturday’s Weis-Crockett Invitational. Meanwhile, the 1-2 punch of Nicholas Kiprotich (27th) and Kyle Harkabus (36th) helped the Flames come in 11th in the men’s race contested at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, site of the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Men’s lacrosse hosts alumni game, tailgate party while building on winning culture

Creating a positive culture with a strong spiritual foundation is a primary goal of Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team. Current and former players and their families are all invited to a Homecoming Weekend tailgate party on Saturday in front of the Club Sports Training Complex — in the former Toys R Us building across the street from Liberty Christian Academy in Candlers Station — leading up to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for the Flames Football game against Gardner-Webb at Williams Stadium.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames gear up for quick turnaround after long road trip to Adrian

It has been nearly two years since Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team has faced off against Adrian College, which went on to capture its second national championship the following April in St. Louis, dominating Minot State — which had eliminated the Flames in the 2021 “Frozen Four” — in the final.
ADRIAN, MI
Liberty News

Liberty Athletics Mourns Loss of Ed Vickers

Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of Ed Vickers, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 10 at the age of 64. Vickers was inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 for his accomplishments as a member of Liberty’s men’s basketball team. Vickers was a key component...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Now that’s the Spirit: Marching band director’s career comes full circle

Thousands of Liberty University alumni will return to Liberty Mountain for Homecoming festivities this weekend, but one alumnus has already made campus his home once again. Dr. Larry Seipp (’96), the new director of the Spirit of the Mountain Marching Band, took on the role at the beginning of the semester, fulfilling a dream to direct the band that he was once a member of himself.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Selects Anthony Travel for Travel Management Services

Anthony Travel was selected by Liberty University to provide campus and athletics travel management services. Anthony Travel, the nationally recognized leader in university and sports travel, is responsible for researching, booking, and managing all travel needs for Liberty including faculty, staff, students, coaches, and teams. Antony Travel will provide a...
LYNCHBURG, VA

