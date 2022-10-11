Read full article on original website
Carr Paces Youthful Lady Flames at Panorama Farms
Sophomore Hope Carr paced a youthful Liberty women’s “B” squad at the Panorama Farms XC 23 Invitational, Saturday morning at Virginia’s Panorama Farms course. Carr clocked a personal-best 5K time of 18:54.0 for 121st place as the Lady Flames took 17th out of 18 squads. Five of Liberty’s top seven finishers on the day were freshmen.
Liberty Battles for 3-1 Win Over Jacksonville
With the match tied at 1-1 and Liberty trailing set three 12-7, the Lady Flames stormed back, downing Jacksonville in four sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25) on Friday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames and Dolphins played before a Liberty Arena-record 1,098 fans. With the win, Liberty improves to 12-7...
Doan, Werner Finish Inside Top 10 for 4th-Place Lady Flames
The Liberty duo of Calli Doan (third place) and Kayla Werner (10th) crossed the finish line inside the top 10, propelling the Lady Flames to a fourth-place showing at Saturday’s Weis-Crockett Invitational. Meanwhile, the 1-2 punch of Nicholas Kiprotich (27th) and Kyle Harkabus (36th) helped the Flames come in 11th in the men’s race contested at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, site of the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.
Men’s lacrosse hosts alumni game, tailgate party while building on winning culture
Creating a positive culture with a strong spiritual foundation is a primary goal of Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team. Current and former players and their families are all invited to a Homecoming Weekend tailgate party on Saturday in front of the Club Sports Training Complex — in the former Toys R Us building across the street from Liberty Christian Academy in Candlers Station — leading up to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for the Flames Football game against Gardner-Webb at Williams Stadium.
Flames gear up for quick turnaround after long road trip to Adrian
It has been nearly two years since Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team has faced off against Adrian College, which went on to capture its second national championship the following April in St. Louis, dominating Minot State — which had eliminated the Flames in the 2021 “Frozen Four” — in the final.
Liberty Athletics Mourns Loss of Ed Vickers
Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of Ed Vickers, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 10 at the age of 64. Vickers was inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 for his accomplishments as a member of Liberty’s men’s basketball team. Vickers was a key component...
Now that’s the Spirit: Marching band director’s career comes full circle
Thousands of Liberty University alumni will return to Liberty Mountain for Homecoming festivities this weekend, but one alumnus has already made campus his home once again. Dr. Larry Seipp (’96), the new director of the Spirit of the Mountain Marching Band, took on the role at the beginning of the semester, fulfilling a dream to direct the band that he was once a member of himself.
Priscilla Shirer tells Homecoming Convocation crowd to live ‘right-side up’ in their faith
Christian media personality and actress Priscilla Shirer was Liberty University’s featured speaker during Friday’s Homecoming Convocation held in the Vines Center, where she reminded students, alumni, and their families of God’s patience while they seek to live well for Him. “I’m excited to do what I love...
Liberty Selects Anthony Travel for Travel Management Services
Anthony Travel was selected by Liberty University to provide campus and athletics travel management services. Anthony Travel, the nationally recognized leader in university and sports travel, is responsible for researching, booking, and managing all travel needs for Liberty including faculty, staff, students, coaches, and teams. Antony Travel will provide a...
