ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy basketball 2022: Is there a case for anyone besides Nikola Jokic with No. 1 pick?

The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here, which means fantasy basketball is right around the corner. For all you fantasy junkies who are still knee-deep in fantasy football, it may catch you by surprise that basketball has come this quickly. The Sporting News has you covered with all things fantasy hoops as you prepare for your draft, from top 200 player rankings and the top 20 players at each position to one sleeper for all 30 NBA teams heading into the new season.
NBA
ng-sportingnews.com

2022 Northwest Division Preview: Will Rudy Gobert trade, Jamal Murray return catapult Timberwolves and Nuggets into Western Conference contention?

The NBA season is just around the corner. After a busy offseason, there's no shortage of big storylines unfolding, between blockbuster trades, stars returning from long injury layoffs and young players looking to make their mark in 2022-23. In the days leading up to the start of the season, we're...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

Who has the most points in a game in NBA history? Full list of player leaderboard

There's a good chance we'll never see someone break Wilt Chamberlain's single-game scoring record. On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain led the Warriors to victory over the Knicks by scoring 100 points, the most ever in an NBA game. He made 36 field goals and 28 free throws, both of which are also single-game records.
NBA
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect

Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Trae Young
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Lamelo Ball
ng-sportingnews.com

Where does Bronny James rank among prospects in 2023 high school class?

As Bronny James begins to gear up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, all eyes will be on LeBron's son with his college decision on the horizon. The James family has made it clear that Bronny intends to go the college route as opposed to other pathways to the NBA like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or one year overseas. He is already drawing plenty of attention as he begins to take official visits, and he even recently signed a NIL endorsement deal with Nike for the upcoming season.
BASKETBALL
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA expert picks, best bets for 2022-23: Best record, Finals sleepers, MVP, champions & more

Following a long offseason that featured many twists and turns, the 2022-23 season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It'll mark the start of what is shaping up to be a highly entertaining NBA season. The Eastern Conference is as deep as it has been in a long time, and the Western Conference should be even more competitive than it was last season, which is saying something.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Ankle Injury#Hornets#Spurs
ng-sportingnews.com

NCAA should go easy on TCU's Damion Baugh for use of non-certified agent

The tricky thing about appealing an unspecified punishment is that it’s hard to tell who wins without some specifics. It has been nearly three weeks since it was reported TCU guard Damion Baugh had appealed an NCAA suspension for using a non-certified agent while an early entrant to the NBA Draft last spring. It is 26 days — oh, nope, Jon Rothstein just updated — 25 days until the college basketball season begins.
FORT WORTH, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

What is Donda Academy? How Kanye West is building high school basketball powerhouse to compete for best prospects

In the ever-changing sphere of amateur basketball, a Grammy Award-winning artist has entered the conversation. Deep in the heart of Simi Valley, California lies Donda Academy, a Christian private school founded and backed by Ye, the artist once known as Kanye West. Donda Academy is home to the Donda Doves, an elite prep basketball team that has played a national schedule since coming onto the scene in early 2022.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy