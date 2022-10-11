Read full article on original website
NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall
NBA insider states that the Clippers will have Reggie Jackson as their starting point guard over John Wall to open up the 2022-23 campaign.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon reveals why he picked Boston over Raptors in offseason trade
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2022-23 season for the Raptors is who will get the backup point guard minutes behind Fred VanVleet. Well, according to Malcolm Brogdon, the Raptors almost had their answer in him. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio this week, Brogdon revealed that...
Fantasy basketball 2022: Is there a case for anyone besides Nikola Jokic with No. 1 pick?
The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here, which means fantasy basketball is right around the corner. For all you fantasy junkies who are still knee-deep in fantasy football, it may catch you by surprise that basketball has come this quickly. The Sporting News has you covered with all things fantasy hoops as you prepare for your draft, from top 200 player rankings and the top 20 players at each position to one sleeper for all 30 NBA teams heading into the new season.
2022 Northwest Division Preview: Will Rudy Gobert trade, Jamal Murray return catapult Timberwolves and Nuggets into Western Conference contention?
The NBA season is just around the corner. After a busy offseason, there's no shortage of big storylines unfolding, between blockbuster trades, stars returning from long injury layoffs and young players looking to make their mark in 2022-23. In the days leading up to the start of the season, we're...
NBA's biggest overachievers: The 76ers, Pelicans and Hawks are going to be way better than you think this season
There are always a handful of teams that consensus is simply too low on, and this year will be no different. Last season, the Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Suns, Raptors and Timberwolves all outperformed their preseason Vegas win totals by double-digits. I've got three teams pegged as my most likely outliers for this year.
Who is the youngest player in the NBA? How players entering 2022-23 season compare to all-time list
With 42-year-old Udonis Haslem returning for a 20th season with the Heat and a 37-year-old LeBron James still playing peak-level basketball for the Lakers heading into Year 20, we've heard a lot about the oldest players in the NBA. But what about the youngest players?. Get ready to feel old:...
Who has the most points in a game in NBA history? Full list of player leaderboard
There's a good chance we'll never see someone break Wilt Chamberlain's single-game scoring record. On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain led the Warriors to victory over the Knicks by scoring 100 points, the most ever in an NBA game. He made 36 field goals and 28 free throws, both of which are also single-game records.
How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect
Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
Nets' Ben Simmons describes relationship (or lack thereof) with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'We never really spoke'
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were teammates with the 76ers from 2016-2022, but apparently their relationship didn't extend beyond the court. In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons, who was sent from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in a February trade, revealed that he "never really spoke" to Embiid. "I don't...
Where does Bronny James rank among prospects in 2023 high school class?
As Bronny James begins to gear up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, all eyes will be on LeBron's son with his college decision on the horizon. The James family has made it clear that Bronny intends to go the college route as opposed to other pathways to the NBA like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or one year overseas. He is already drawing plenty of attention as he begins to take official visits, and he even recently signed a NIL endorsement deal with Nike for the upcoming season.
NBA expert picks, best bets for 2022-23: Best record, Finals sleepers, MVP, champions & more
Following a long offseason that featured many twists and turns, the 2022-23 season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It'll mark the start of what is shaping up to be a highly entertaining NBA season. The Eastern Conference is as deep as it has been in a long time, and the Western Conference should be even more competitive than it was last season, which is saying something.
Return of midges in Cleveland? Revisiting the 2007 Yankees vs. Indians bug game starring Joba Chamberlain
The Guardians and Yankees have a lengthy playoff history. The 2022 postseason marks the fourth time they've seen each other since 2007, when Cleveland won in four games in the ALDS. It is also the 15-year anniversary of the midges. Fans of both teams recall when insects blighted out Progressive...
NCAA should go easy on TCU's Damion Baugh for use of non-certified agent
The tricky thing about appealing an unspecified punishment is that it’s hard to tell who wins without some specifics. It has been nearly three weeks since it was reported TCU guard Damion Baugh had appealed an NCAA suspension for using a non-certified agent while an early entrant to the NBA Draft last spring. It is 26 days — oh, nope, Jon Rothstein just updated — 25 days until the college basketball season begins.
What is Donda Academy? How Kanye West is building high school basketball powerhouse to compete for best prospects
In the ever-changing sphere of amateur basketball, a Grammy Award-winning artist has entered the conversation. Deep in the heart of Simi Valley, California lies Donda Academy, a Christian private school founded and backed by Ye, the artist once known as Kanye West. Donda Academy is home to the Donda Doves, an elite prep basketball team that has played a national schedule since coming onto the scene in early 2022.
Tom Brady fined by NFL: Buccaneers QB punished after video shows him kicking Grady Jarrett
Tom Brady's attempted kick at a Falcons' defensive lineman has drawn a fine from the NFL. The league notified Brady on Friday that he is being fined $11,139 for kicking out at Atlanta's Grady Jarrett during Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, per ESPN. The kick happened immediately after Brady was...
Braves manager Brian Snitker downplays 'so-called hostile environment' in Philadelphia
Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizen's Bank Park is undoubtedly going to be a raucous affair. It'll be the first postseason game there since Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS, a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals that sent the Phillies packing. Philadelphia has been starved for another appearance since,...
