Shorthorn
Midseason Check-In: Volleyball team reflects on progress
There’s been a motto for the volleyball team all season: “the next match is the most important one of the year,” head coach J.T. Wenger said after the matchup with California Baptist University on Oct. 6. There have been ups and downs this season. UTA dropped its...
Shorthorn
“We have something for everyone": how to get involved in intramural sports
For students looking to make new friends, stay active or play their favorite games, the Campus Recreation Department has various activities and opportunities to choose from. The department offers intramural sports, where students can compete in sports leagues, tournaments and competitions. UTA has team and individual sports and activities. While volleyball, soccer, badminton and flag football have already started, students can still register for 3v3 basketball and kickball for the fall semester.
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
Shorthorn
UTA recognizes Indigenous history through Land Acknowledgement statement
UTA recognized its historic ties to Indigenous people through a Native American Land Acknowledgement statement in 2021. A year later, the community was able to see the physical results of that statement. A task force, composed of students, faculty and staff — many with Native American ancestry — developed the...
Shorthorn
UTA Unfolded: How can students get to the State Fair for cheap?
This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus. A student submitted this question to The Shorthorn: Is there any way we can get to the fair for...
Shorthorn
Campus celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month and Pride at UTA
An annual celebration of the university’s diversity of sexual and gender identities, LGBTQ+ History Month and Pride at UTA recognizes that queer people are here and should not be forgotten. The celebration comes every October and consists of various Pride events on campus, including the UNO OUT & Proud...
Shorthorn
UTA recognizes Indigenous past and present with Land Acknowledgement Courtyard ceremony
In UTA's first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, the university unveiled the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard north of the Central Library. The courtyard, filled with indigenous plants, is a part of the Land Acknowledgement which Sampson Dewey, industrial engineering junior and president of the Native American Student Association, said is meant to recognize the Indigenous people who originally lived on the campus.
Shorthorn
Fraternity and Sorority Life director says goodbye after 10 years with UTA
From a suspension of Greek life’s social activities to the obstacles of COVID-19, Kelli Vincent Taddesse said she had a challenging yet gratifying tenure at UTA. After 10 years with the university, the longtime Fraternity and Sorority Life director said goodbye to her colleagues and students at a reception Friday.
Shorthorn
Meticulous Midway: How inspectors ensure ride safeness
An air horn blares, and everyone walking the Midway jumps simultaneously. Screams erupt from a nearby rollercoaster and the ding ding ding of a game winner collecting their prize rings out. The State Fair of Texas is in full swing. The fair, which opens through Oct. 23, has a fully...
Shorthorn
Photos: Students celebrate National Coming Out Day loud and proud
Rainbow flags run down Brazos Park Tuesday in celebration of National Coming Out Day. The festival was hosted by UTA Libraries and the LGBTQ+ Program, highlighting resources for all students. Students were welcome to stop by various tables and collect colorful merch including bags, stickers and pins. “Students need to...
Shorthorn
School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building to feature virtual reality room
UTA is preparing a virtual reality room for nursing students as the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building nears completion. A virtual reality room is an immersive environment where students can interact with avatars of patients, nurses or other health professionals in the virtual 3D setting, said Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology.
Shorthorn
Turning a new page: Arlington Public Library goes fine-free
The Arlington Public Library no longer charges overdue books and materials as of Oct. 1. Library card owners are free to read, watch and listen to the library’s collections without worrying about charges for items returned past their due date, according to a library press release. Additionally, previous unpaid charges are waived for patrons whose late fees have prevented them from using the library.
Shorthorn
Theft of property, criminal trespass and duty on striking unattended vehicle in this week's crime log
This is a wrap-up of crimes from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6. On Oct. 5, an unaffiliated male was reported entering classrooms while classes were in progress, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. The male fled from officers and resisted arrest, but was later apprehended and transported...
