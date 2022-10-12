ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Man dies after being shot by police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: Officials

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in South Jersey.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West in Cherry Hill.

Just before 11 p.m., authorities confirmed a man died after he was shot by a Cherry Hill police officer.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the man who died.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation as it does with all fatal police-involved shootings.

Despite repeated requests Tuesday night, these were the only details released on the incident.

Kira Martin Korbel
2d ago

Of course, there is no word on what led up to the shooting! Citizens want to be informed! Just once I would love it if something major wasn't pushed under the rug New Jersey!!!

John McCaughan
2d ago

Just stop not one of you know the circumstances of the shooting not one news channel in Philadelphia ever revealed what the circumstances were and every one of them ended the report on despite multiple attempts we have still have got no further information from authorities no one mentioned anything about him sit in the car eating just stop, bunch of damn fools all you wanna do is stir the pot

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

