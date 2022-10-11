Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL ksal news of an arrest made on Wednesday night following a chase. On October 12, at 10:08 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of N. Broadway at the Log Cabin Motel. After the driver had made a wide turn. Once the vehicle stopped the passenger got out and started running. A short time later another deputy was able to catch up with the runner on North St. and identified him as 20-year-old Brian Cleveland. He was wanted on two warrants out of Mitchell county for probation violation. He was charged with interference and taken into custody.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO