4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
$178M investment comes to new Kansas tractor factory
SALINA (KSNT) – The grand opening ceremony for a new construction equipment manufacturing facility was held in Salina on Friday. The Oct. 14 ceremony marked the opening of a new facility which will produce compact track loaders in the heart of Kansas. The new facility represents a $178 million investment by Great Plains Manufacturing and […]
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
A lawnmowing business's generosity leads to a big surprise
Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need. The Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) Breast Milk Depot is part of the effort to help mothers keep their infants fed. Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. Updated: 23 hours...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Kansas men win bass fishing tournament, share tips for success
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Kansas men claimed victory in a weekend bass tournament, taking home prize money and some serious bragging rights for the second year in a row. Rick Dykstra of Milford Township and Kelly Ross of Solomon were the two lucky anglers that came in first place during the 2022 Milford Lake […]
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Almary, Artin Alvik Edick; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd...
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Chase Leads to Arrest
Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL ksal news of an arrest made on Wednesday night following a chase. On October 12, at 10:08 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of N. Broadway at the Log Cabin Motel. After the driver had made a wide turn. Once the vehicle stopped the passenger got out and started running. A short time later another deputy was able to catch up with the runner on North St. and identified him as 20-year-old Brian Cleveland. He was wanted on two warrants out of Mitchell county for probation violation. He was charged with interference and taken into custody.
