FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
AccessAtlanta
Explore East Point: Dining and shopping in this Atlanta suburb
East Point is a small ITP (inside the Perimeter) suburb of Atlanta that is part of Atlanta’s “Airport Tri-City,” also consisting of College Park and Hapeville. While East Point is located southwest of Atlanta, the name “East Point” is derived from the fact that the town served as the eastern terminus of the Atlanta & West Point Railroad back in the 1800s. East Point offers close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and serves as the location of south Atlanta’s premier shopping destination (Camp Creek Marketplace). Curious about what to do in East Point? Check out our recommendations for food, drinks and activities.
This TikTok Reveals What A $1230 Loft For Rent Looks Like In Atlanta & Locals Are Impressed
With rental prices skyrocketing across Southern U.S. cities, deals in the housing market are seemingly harder to come by. But this loft for rent for just $1,230 in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, GA has grabbed the attention of both locals and content creators online. Located at 2025 Peachtree...
Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments
Luxury home developments have outpaced low-to-moderate-income housing construction for a decade. But Atlanta’s low-incom...
AccessAtlanta
These 7 metro Atlanta sports bars are the real MVP
There’s no denying that sports are one of Atlanta’s favorite pastimes, bringing together communities of fans to celebrate and cheer on their favorite local teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, and many more. Additionally, with new people moving to Atlanta each and every day comes new legions of fans cheering on various sports teams across the United States and the world. So no matter who you’re rooting for, you’ll find a team player in these seven sports bars in the metro Atlanta area to catch the next game, eat and drink with friends, meet other fans and have a good time all around.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
atlantafi.com
Hopdoddy Burger Bar Opens First Of Several Atlanta-Area Locations
Hopdoddy’s foray into the Southeast market brings the restaurant to Atlanta, Georgia, where it recently opened its first restaurant in Druid Hills. The burger bar, whose menu is known to feature “the familiar in an unfamiliar way,” opened Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 just off Briarcliff Road in northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition
LISTEN: For real estate developers, new Georgia residents present an opportunity to reinvent old neighborhoods. But for locals who cherish the culture of their community, these new projects can pose a threat to places they consider essential. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains how members of Atlanta’s Little Five Points community are pushing to save something more than a bar.
cohaitungchi.com
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
buckhead.com
Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community
Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants
Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
saportareport.com
Fighting for the Future of Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Brick Site
The former Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds both environmental and historic importance, and we’re proud to have helped secure its protection. We could not accomplish this or any of our important conservation projects across the city without working in partnership with organizations and passionate individuals. Meet an Atlanta native and community champion we partnered with to make this outcome a reality.
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)
A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
AccessAtlanta
7 suspenseful Georgia-filmed movies and shows
Georgia has become a popular location for Hollywood films in recent years, thanks to the striking topography of the region (and state tax breaks). It just so happens that many films and television shows filmed in Atlanta are related to vampires, zombies, mass murderers and other general post-apocalyptic horrors (yikes!). So as we countdown to Halloween, grab your popcorn and rewatch these seven scary movies and television shows, then get in the car and explore the various sites around Georgia where they were filmed.
What About Your Friends: TLC gets mural in Grant Park
The singular word that comes up when you bring up the legendary group, TLC, is ‘iconic’. On Sunday, October 9th, a mural was revealed in their honor in Grant Park. Fans came from all over the country to take part in this historic moment, including Allon Plummer, a life-long TLC fan, who came all the […] The post What About Your Friends: TLC gets mural in Grant Park appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Automotive Addicts
Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour
Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
