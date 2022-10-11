ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Explore East Point: Dining and shopping in this Atlanta suburb

East Point is a small ITP (inside the Perimeter) suburb of Atlanta that is part of Atlanta’s “Airport Tri-City,” also consisting of College Park and Hapeville. While East Point is located southwest of Atlanta, the name “East Point” is derived from the fact that the town served as the eastern terminus of the Atlanta & West Point Railroad back in the 1800s. East Point offers close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and serves as the location of south Atlanta’s premier shopping destination (Camp Creek Marketplace). Curious about what to do in East Point? Check out our recommendations for food, drinks and activities.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

These 7 metro Atlanta sports bars are the real MVP

There’s no denying that sports are one of Atlanta’s favorite pastimes, bringing together communities of fans to celebrate and cheer on their favorite local teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, and many more. Additionally, with new people moving to Atlanta each and every day comes new legions of fans cheering on various sports teams across the United States and the world. So no matter who you’re rooting for, you’ll find a team player in these seven sports bars in the metro Atlanta area to catch the next game, eat and drink with friends, meet other fans and have a good time all around.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Hopdoddy Burger Bar Opens First Of Several Atlanta-Area Locations

Hopdoddy’s foray into the Southeast market brings the restaurant to Atlanta, Georgia, where it recently opened its first restaurant in Druid Hills. The burger bar, whose menu is known to feature “the familiar in an unfamiliar way,” opened Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 just off Briarcliff Road in northwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition

LISTEN: For real estate developers, new Georgia residents present an opportunity to reinvent old neighborhoods. But for locals who cherish the culture of their community, these new projects can pose a threat to places they consider essential. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains how members of Atlanta’s Little Five Points community are pushing to save something more than a bar.
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta

Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community

Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
ATLANTA, GA
yourmileagemayvary.net

Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants

Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Fighting for the Future of Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Brick Site

The former Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds both environmental and historic importance, and we’re proud to have helped secure its protection. We could not accomplish this or any of our important conservation projects across the city without working in partnership with organizations and passionate individuals. Meet an Atlanta native and community champion we partnered with to make this outcome a reality.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta

By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)

A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
ATLANTA, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 suspenseful Georgia-filmed movies and shows

Georgia has become a popular location for Hollywood films in recent years, thanks to the striking topography of the region (and state tax breaks). It just so happens that many films and television shows filmed in Atlanta are related to vampires, zombies, mass murderers and other general post-apocalyptic horrors (yikes!). So as we countdown to Halloween, grab your popcorn and rewatch these seven scary movies and television shows, then get in the car and explore the various sites around Georgia where they were filmed.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

What About Your Friends: TLC gets mural in Grant Park

The singular word that comes up when you bring up the legendary group, TLC, is ‘iconic’. On Sunday, October 9th, a mural was revealed in their honor in Grant Park. Fans came from all over the country to take part in this historic moment, including Allon Plummer, a life-long TLC fan, who came all the […] The post What About Your Friends: TLC gets mural in Grant Park appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Automotive Addicts

Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour

Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
ATLANTA, GA

