Rebecca Konkin running for Chico Unified School Board
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Rebecca Konkin spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico Unified School Board. To get more information about Konkin, watch...
Morgan Kennedy running for Chico City Council District 2
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Morgan Kennedy spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about Kennedy, watch the...
Addison Winslow running for Chico City Council District 4
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Addison Winslow spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about Winslow, watch the...
Logan Wilson running for Chico Unified School Board
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Logan Wilson spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Chico Unified School Board. To get more information about Wilson, watch...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
District 5 Supervisor Candidates Browning & Kelstrom: Friendly Forum disagreements
According to Chris Kelstrom, although he and his fellow Shasta County District 5 candidate Baron Browning are vying for the same seat in the general election next month, the two men are friends. In fact, Kelstom says he and Baron were friends before the campaign, they are friends now, and he hopes they’ll remain friends after the election, no matter the outcome.
Paradise Town Council votes to reopen Honey Run Road for 1st-time post-Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Town Council voted to reopen the upper part of Honey Run Road. The mile and a half section owned by the town has been closed to traffic since the Camp Fire because of damage and erosion. Council members voted Tuesday night to designate it as...
Steve Crowder running for Paradise Mayor
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Monday, Steve Crowder spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Town of Paradise Mayor. To get more information about Crowder, watch...
Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday
YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend. Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County. In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday. "He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated. Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident.
Tehama County to get $320,000 to help improvements to Woodson Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County will receive $320,000 to study if the Woodson Bridge over the Sacramento River can be restored or if a new bridge needs to be built. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant on Wednesday. The grants are under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.
Mountains, Apples, and Tehama Public Shushed
I hope your week was as good as mine. Mr. Standish and I finally hiked Brokeoff Mountain in Lassen Park last Tuesday. It’s the Big Kahuna. The Beast. We nixed it the week before because it was cold, windy, and crowded. This week we were greeted with perfect weather and there wasn’t even any wind at the top. That never happens.
Tri Counties Bank, United Way of Northern California launch NorCal Wildfire Fund
CHICO, Calif. - Tri Counties Bank says it has partnered with United Way of Northern California to launch the NorCal Wildfire Fund to help wildfire survivors in Northern California counties. The goal is to raise $3 million to help communities in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasa, Siskiyou, Trinity and...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Nevada County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tyler Foote [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Community gathers to clean the Oroville “O” over the weekend
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than a dozen people made the climb up Table Mountain to clean up the large "O" in Oroville on Saturday. Gonzalo Peewee Curiel organized the group that included Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The team removed vegetation around and inside the “O” and also...
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened
The Town of Paradise Vegetative Waste Yard at 920 American Way reopened on Oct. 7. Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened. The Town of Paradise Vegetative Waste Yard at 920 American Way reopened on Oct. 7.
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
Deadline set to move houseboats temporarily stored at Lake Oroville parking lots
OROVILLE, Calif. - All vessels that are temporarily stored in the parking lots at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area public parking areas must be removed before March 1. The Oroville Lake Marinas LLC says the parking was never meant to be a permanent solution following a record low in water levels.
51-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Nevada County. Officials confirmed that a 51 year old man died due to the motor vehicle accident.
Police ID suspect armed with knife in Chico Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after reports of a man armed with a knife and chasing people. Officers said they arrested 53-year-old Maurice Hill on Citrus Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for waiving a weapon and criminal threats. At about 4:45 p.m., dispatch received a...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty this week, but very welcome changes ahead!
It's going to be another great morning to open up your windows but you'll still want to make sure you're dressed in light layers before you head out the door Thursday. Areas of high pressure centered to our east and northwest will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern through the end of this week, and will leave us with sunny skies and above average temperatures over the next several days. We have clear skies and cool temperatures across our region to start the day, and we'll have sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead for your afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range this morning, but canyon areas of our foothills have had stronger gusts early today. We'll mostly have winds out of the north to around 10mph through your entire day. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to around 25 percent in the afternoon, and the dry conditions paired with our heat will be a concern for our fire danger. The good news is that our modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range, but it's still important to stay very cautious with how dry our fuels are. High temperatures are projected to end up in a very wide range across the valley Thursday afternoon. Mid valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties will climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while northern zones of the valley in Tehama and Shasta Counties mostly end up in the mid to upper 90's. It would not be surprising to see a couple cities in the north valley hitting the century mark this afternoon. Foothill and Sierra locations are projected to range from the upper 70's to mid 80's, while the Northern Mountains end up in the 80's to lower 90's late in the day. Clear skies and mostly modest winds will allow our temperatures to cool down nicely this evening, so you should be able to turn off your AC and open up your windows by around 9pm to 10pm Thursday night.
