Today will be the first of two events in New Florence to support Doug Mastriano’s campaign for Governor. Today’s event will be an Indiana County Patriots Rally and Parade that starts at 1:00 and runs until 2:00 at the Backyard Event Center on Route 22 between Blairsville and Armagh. The event will feature three guest speakers: Karen Taylor of Audit The Vote PA, Radio Talk Show Host Jon “The Hillbilly” Marietta, and Pastor Scot Pifer of Divine Destiny Ministries. Doors will open for the event at 12:30 today, and the parade will start at 1:00. People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the occasion.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO