ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class

Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
LARNED, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pratt, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Pratt, KS
Society
catchitkansas.com

Great Bend scores late, hangs on for fifth-straight win

GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - A 19-game losing streak that ended earlier this season feels like a distant memory now for the Great Bend football team. The Panthers entered Friday’s game against Ulysses riding a 4-game win streak and high hopes of hosting a Class 5A playoff game. But first they had to get by Ulysses. The Panthers used a 19-play, 86-yard drive in the fourth quarter to get the job done 27-22. “When we needed it they came up big, and that’s what you want to see,” said Great Bend coach Erin Beck. “I just feel like we came out a little too lackadaisical, just a little too slow to start this thing. Even as we’re scoring touchdowns and feeling good about things, it just didn’t quite have that feel we really need to take to be that home-hosting Class 5A team.”
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Arts And Crafts#Carnival#South End#Phs
Hutch Post

Hard 40 sentence upheld in Kingman County murder

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
DODGE CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy