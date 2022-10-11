Read full article on original website
Great Bend man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart
A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class
Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
Kansas man performs lifesaving CPR on stranger's toddler at Walmart
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man from Great Bend is credited with helping save a toddler's life at a local Walmart on Sunday. Eric Keller was in the store on a routine shopping trip that evening when he heard someone toward the back of the Walmart yell, "Does anyone know CPR?"
Motorcycle hit-and-run crash northwest of Wichita kills Great Bend woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend woman has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that happened in Sedgwick County on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, 43-year-old Ann Marie Tournear was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway K96 when a white Chevrolet pickup moved into […]
Thieves trade stolen bus for Kansas farm pickup
The Harper County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
Great Bend scores late, hangs on for fifth-straight win
GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - A 19-game losing streak that ended earlier this season feels like a distant memory now for the Great Bend football team. The Panthers entered Friday’s game against Ulysses riding a 4-game win streak and high hopes of hosting a Class 5A playoff game. But first they had to get by Ulysses. The Panthers used a 19-play, 86-yard drive in the fourth quarter to get the job done 27-22. “When we needed it they came up big, and that’s what you want to see,” said Great Bend coach Erin Beck. “I just feel like we came out a little too lackadaisical, just a little too slow to start this thing. Even as we’re scoring touchdowns and feeling good about things, it just didn’t quite have that feel we really need to take to be that home-hosting Class 5A team.”
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
Hard 40 sentence upheld in Kingman County murder
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
