Pratt, KS

Pratt Tribune

We need Cody’s House in Pratt, but not the ‘Christ-centered’ part

Don’t get me wrong, I’m absolutely thrilled about a recovery home in Pratt. We have needed this for quite some time. But what immediately stops my excitement is the ‘Christ-centered’ part. As an addict in recovery, I understand that people use faith of all religions and direction to help them get clean. I see it all the time. They find what works for them. And as an addict in recovery without faith, I know you can get clean without it. So where is the necessity for Christ coming from?
PRATT, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson

Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
HUTCHINSON, KS

