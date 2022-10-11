Read full article on original website
Great Bend man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart
A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
KAKE TV
Kansas man performs lifesaving CPR on stranger's toddler at Walmart
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man from Great Bend is credited with helping save a toddler's life at a local Walmart on Sunday. Eric Keller was in the store on a routine shopping trip that evening when he heard someone toward the back of the Walmart yell, "Does anyone know CPR?"
Pratt Tribune
We need Cody’s House in Pratt, but not the ‘Christ-centered’ part
Don’t get me wrong, I’m absolutely thrilled about a recovery home in Pratt. We have needed this for quite some time. But what immediately stops my excitement is the ‘Christ-centered’ part. As an addict in recovery, I understand that people use faith of all religions and direction to help them get clean. I see it all the time. They find what works for them. And as an addict in recovery without faith, I know you can get clean without it. So where is the necessity for Christ coming from?
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Great Bend bank offering ‘Free Shred Day’
If you have been saving up papers to properly shred and dispose of, Friday, Oct. 14 is the day to get rid of those documents. Landmark National Bank in Great Bend is hosting a free shred day on Friday to dispose of the public’s personal documents. The service will...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
KAKE TV
Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
