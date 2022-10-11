ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Columbian Lawyers host Administrative Judge Knipel at Monthly Meeting

It’s October which means that bar associations in Brooklyn and New York are busy hosting regular continuing legal education (CLE) seminars, and the Columbian Lawyers of Brooklyn are no different as they held its monthly meeting at Gargiulo’s Restaurant in Coney Island on Wednesday. President Salvatore Scibetta held...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair appoints Yamil Speight-Miller as Executive Director; an exclusive Q&A

The Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Rodneyse Bichottte Hermelyn has appointed Yamil Speight-Miller to serve as the Party’s Executive Director, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle learned in an exclusive interview. Yamil Speight-Miller, who had been serving in the role in an interim capacity, most recently spearheading the Party’s successful Reconvened Organizational...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn councilmembers demand action on climate change plan

Climate activists and city councilmembers rallied at City Hall on Thursday ahead of a New York City Council Committee on Environmental Protection hearing on Resolution 169. The resolution calls upon the governor’s office to implement an omnibus ‘Climate Action Scoping Plan’ that gives teeth to the goals laid out in New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Scholastic Roundup: 2 firsts for 2 ladies

Kelly Nash earned her first win as a collegiate head coach – and goaltender Annie Abramson earned a victory in her first collegiate start. And LIU women’s ice hockey team topped host Sacred Heart, 4-3 in the NEWHA conference opener, last Friday in Connecticut. Carrigan Umpherville, Paige Vreeman...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Tech industry troubles aren’t as bad for workers as you think

The headlines say New York City’s tech sector is in trouble. The data says the city’s tech firms are still growing. Last week Peloton, the home exercise company whose revenues and stock soared in the pandemic, announced another set of layoffs, this one of 500 employees, reducing its workforce by half from its peak last year. Its chief executive said the company has six months to prove it can survive as an independent company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy