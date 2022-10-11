Read full article on original website
Columbian Lawyers host Administrative Judge Knipel at Monthly Meeting
It’s October which means that bar associations in Brooklyn and New York are busy hosting regular continuing legal education (CLE) seminars, and the Columbian Lawyers of Brooklyn are no different as they held its monthly meeting at Gargiulo’s Restaurant in Coney Island on Wednesday. President Salvatore Scibetta held...
Brooklyn Heights residents have mixed feelings about first ‘BQE Central’ engagement meeting
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Dozens of Brooklyn Heights residents trekked to the New York City College of Technology on a rainy Thursday night to attend the NYC Department of Transportation’s first community engagement meeting for the redesign of the “Central” portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE). BQE...
Carl Forbes Jr. talks about his rapid rise through the ranks at MBBA installation
The Metropolitan Black Bar Association held an installation ceremony in Manhattan on Monday where it installed Carl Forbes Jr. as its newest president along with the rest of the officers and board members. “My journey to this point has been an interesting one,” Forbes said following the ceremony. “There are...
As the bodies pile up, NYC Comptroller calls for Federal Receiver at Rikers Island
It was back in 2014 when federal investigators condemned Rikers Island for its systemic issues. and persistent violation of prisoners’ civil rights, and despite efforts to close the notorious jail. ever since – and a significant shrinking of the daily population – the violence at Rikers remains as...
Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair appoints Yamil Speight-Miller as Executive Director; an exclusive Q&A
The Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Rodneyse Bichottte Hermelyn has appointed Yamil Speight-Miller to serve as the Party’s Executive Director, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle learned in an exclusive interview. Yamil Speight-Miller, who had been serving in the role in an interim capacity, most recently spearheading the Party’s successful Reconvened Organizational...
Brooklyn councilmembers demand action on climate change plan
Climate activists and city councilmembers rallied at City Hall on Thursday ahead of a New York City Council Committee on Environmental Protection hearing on Resolution 169. The resolution calls upon the governor’s office to implement an omnibus ‘Climate Action Scoping Plan’ that gives teeth to the goals laid out in New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).
Scholastic Roundup: 2 firsts for 2 ladies
Kelly Nash earned her first win as a collegiate head coach – and goaltender Annie Abramson earned a victory in her first collegiate start. And LIU women’s ice hockey team topped host Sacred Heart, 4-3 in the NEWHA conference opener, last Friday in Connecticut. Carrigan Umpherville, Paige Vreeman...
Tech industry troubles aren’t as bad for workers as you think
The headlines say New York City’s tech sector is in trouble. The data says the city’s tech firms are still growing. Last week Peloton, the home exercise company whose revenues and stock soared in the pandemic, announced another set of layoffs, this one of 500 employees, reducing its workforce by half from its peak last year. Its chief executive said the company has six months to prove it can survive as an independent company.
