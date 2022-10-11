The headlines say New York City’s tech sector is in trouble. The data says the city’s tech firms are still growing. Last week Peloton, the home exercise company whose revenues and stock soared in the pandemic, announced another set of layoffs, this one of 500 employees, reducing its workforce by half from its peak last year. Its chief executive said the company has six months to prove it can survive as an independent company.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO