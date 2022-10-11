ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

signalscv.com

Cougars stifled by Bakersfield, 17-7, for fourth straight loss

College of the Canyons football (2-4, 0-1) dropped its fourth straight game, and first in Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League conference play, falling to Bakersfield College (3-3, 1-0), 17-7, Thursday night at Cougar Stadium. The Cougars were unable to take advantage of an early touchdown, giving up...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Update: Friday's TUHS football game has been canceled

Friday night's Taft Union High School Cesar Chavez is now canceled. The game, originally scheduled to be played at Chavez in Delano, was moved to Taft Thursday morning but in the late afternoon the Delano Joint Union High School District, announced it was canceling all extracurricular activities for an indefinite period.
TAFT, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Oct. 13, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Wasco candidates share their commitment to quality education

The Wasco Union High School District Board of Trustees election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five candidates are running for three positions. They are incumbent Joe Hively, incumbent Juan Bernal, Tony Perez, Mario Juarez and James Adams. All of the candidates bring years of experience in community service...
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Bike event a day of safety and education

Bike Bakersfield will host a fun community bike ride in Wasco on Saturday, Oct. 15, for family and friends to enjoy. It is open to all ages and skill levels and will take place at Barker Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m, and there is no cost to participate. Community...
WASCO, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Arrest Report - Oct. 6, 2022

Martin Leyva, 29, of Shafter, was arrested on the 700 block of Mayor Lane for bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Israel Melchor Reyes, 32, of Shafter, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Lerdo Hwy. for bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Nicole Hampton, 36, of...
SHAFTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fear in Kern County after string of shootings

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on Highway 99

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle that appeared to be a work truck fatally struck a pedestrian on the shoulder of Highway 99 southbound near Hosking Road in the city of Bakersfield Thursday, Oct. 13, around 7:56 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers shut down the off-ramp and continued the investigation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 identified in Hwy 46 crash involving two semi-trailers

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The men killed in a Highway 46 crash on Oct. 5 have been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. The driver, Damian Eden Orpineda Villanueva, 23, of Wasco and Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, of Wasco were both killed on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road when their Toyota was involved in a crash with two semi-trailer trucks, according to CHP.
KERN COUNTY, CA

