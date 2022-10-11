Read full article on original website
Wasco candidates share their commitment to quality education
The Wasco Union High School District Board of Trustees election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five candidates are running for three positions. They are incumbent Joe Hively, incumbent Juan Bernal, Tony Perez, Mario Juarez and James Adams. All of the candidates bring years of experience in community service...
Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
Fairfax School Board takes no action against Palmer Moland
On Thursday the school board met for the first time since those charges were announced and the community came out to see if any action was going to be taken.
Hall Ambulance EMT retires after 50 years: Ed Smith’s employee number is 2
Ed Smith first joined Hall Ambulance in May of 1972 after listening to Harvey Hall give a presentation during an advanced first aid class at Bakersfield College.
Fear in Kern County after string of shootings
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
Waste event an opportunity to clean up
Kern County Public Works, in partnership with American Refuse, will be holding a bulky waste event in Shafter on Saturday Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of the Superior Courthouse in Shafter. This location is different than previous events, which were regularly held at the Shafter Aquatic Center.
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Northern Kern County schools cancel after-school activities in response to spate of violence
Officials from three school districts in northern Kern County have canceled or relocated after-school activities and athletics this week in response to a spate of recent gang-related violence in the region. McFarland Unified, Delano Joint Union High and Wasco Union High have all canceled athletics and other activities this week...
More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down to take place at Stramler Park
The organizers of the 23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down are expecting hundreds of local military men, women, and families to join them at Stramler Park on Thursday, October 13th.
Over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized during traffic stop in Kern County
Two California men were arrested after they were found in possession of over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Kern County.
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
Breaking News: CSUB closes Business Development Center due to gas leak
The Business Development Center at California State University, Bakersfield will be closed, and classes and office work in the buildings will remain virtual, through Friday, Oct.14. . On Oct. 13, around 9 a.m., CSUB Alert sent out an email about an evacuation in BDC buildings A and B due to a...
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Kern County Probation Unit
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A Kern County probation unit was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around 8:16 p.m. on L and 28th streets in the city of Bakersfield. When Bakersfield Police Department responded to the call at the location, they determined that two...
