Shafter, CA

theshafterpress.com

Wasco candidates share their commitment to quality education

The Wasco Union High School District Board of Trustees election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five candidates are running for three positions. They are incumbent Joe Hively, incumbent Juan Bernal, Tony Perez, Mario Juarez and James Adams. All of the candidates bring years of experience in community service...
WASCO, CA
GV Wire

Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Shafter, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fear in Kern County after string of shootings

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
theshafterpress.com

Waste event an opportunity to clean up

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with American Refuse, will be holding a bulky waste event in Shafter on Saturday Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of the Superior Courthouse in Shafter. This location is different than previous events, which were regularly held at the Shafter Aquatic Center.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
thesungazette.com

Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily

TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
TULARE, CA
KGET

KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
RIDGECREST, CA

