RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation for which data is available at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO