Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.
KELOLAND TV
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
dakotanewsnow.com
WalletHub: South Dakota among the least politically engaged states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a WalletHub study, South Dakota is among the states with the least political engagement in the nation. A record 155 million Americans voted in 2020, however that number still only accounts for 66.8% of eligible voters. Since then, there has been a decline in voter turnout.
frcheraldstar.com
South Dakota’s Gubernatorial and other candidates visit Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – A pair of separate events in Hot Springs this past Saturday, Oct. 1, featured both of South Dakota’s Gubernatorial candidates and were kicked off in Centennial Park with a pie social hosted by Fall River and Custer County Democrats featuring many guest speakers including Democratic candidate Jamie Smith. The second event was later that evening at the Hot Springs American Legion when the Fall River Republicans hosted their annual Lincoln Day Dinner, which in addition to several other speakers, also featured current Republican Governor Kristi Noem.
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class...
newscenter1.tv
Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation for which data is available at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
hubcityradio.com
More reactions to Governor Noem’s proposal to eliminate the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- There are still many questions about Governor Kristi Noem’s proposal to cut the states four and a half percent sales tax on groceries. Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck says they haven’t seen any details yet. Viereck says the city gets a lot of its sales...
KELOLAND TV
Navigator pipeline added to South Dakota CO2 proposals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A second carbon-dioxide pipeline project is seeking a state permit to build and operate in South Dakota. State regulators on Tuesday began considering the application for Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline System. “The Heartland Greenway Pipeline System (HGPS) is a new interstate carbon capture and transportation...
Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Thriving or Failing Economically?
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
Minnesota Revenue Report Suggests Even Larger Budget Surplus
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota finished the first quarter of its fiscal year with nearly $300 million more revenue than anticipated. A quarterly report issued by the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows total net general fund revenues for the three-month period. that ended in September were just over $7 billion. That is $289 million, or 4.3%, above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast in February.
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID
With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,046 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,033 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and nine men in the following age ranges: 60-69; 70-70 (3); 80+ (9). New deaths were in the following counties: one death in Brule, Day, Fall River, Kingsbury, McPherson and Roberts; two in Lincoln and Minnehaha; and three in Pennington.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new program on several South Dakota Reservations is providing keys to financial stability to residents. Beth Warden shows us how local mortgage lenders with deep ties to the community are making a difference. For those who live on the Pine Ridge, Cheyenne River,...
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
gowatertown.net
Four weeks to decision day in South Dakota’s governor’s race
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
