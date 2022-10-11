ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
POLITICS
mitchellnow.com

Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal

Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

WalletHub: South Dakota among the least politically engaged states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a WalletHub study, South Dakota is among the states with the least political engagement in the nation. A record 155 million Americans voted in 2020, however that number still only accounts for 66.8% of eligible voters. Since then, there has been a decline in voter turnout.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
frcheraldstar.com

South Dakota’s Gubernatorial and other candidates visit Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS – A pair of separate events in Hot Springs this past Saturday, Oct. 1, featured both of South Dakota’s Gubernatorial candidates and were kicked off in Centennial Park with a pie social hosted by Fall River and Custer County Democrats featuring many guest speakers including Democratic candidate Jamie Smith. The second event was later that evening at the Hot Springs American Legion when the Fall River Republicans hosted their annual Lincoln Day Dinner, which in addition to several other speakers, also featured current Republican Governor Kristi Noem.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class...
EDUCATION
newscenter1.tv

Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation for which data is available at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Ethanol#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Medicaid
KELOLAND TV

Navigator pipeline added to South Dakota CO2 proposals

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A second carbon-dioxide pipeline project is seeking a state permit to build and operate in South Dakota. State regulators on Tuesday began considering the application for Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline System. “The Heartland Greenway Pipeline System (HGPS) is a new interstate carbon capture and transportation...
ECONOMY
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Revenue Report Suggests Even Larger Budget Surplus

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota finished the first quarter of its fiscal year with nearly $300 million more revenue than anticipated. A quarterly report issued by the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows total net general fund revenues for the three-month period. that ended in September were just over $7 billion. That is $289 million, or 4.3%, above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast in February.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
arizonasuntimes.com

Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID

With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,046 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,033 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and nine men in the following age ranges: 60-69; 70-70 (3); 80+ (9). New deaths were in the following counties: one death in Brule, Day, Fall River, Kingsbury, McPherson and Roberts; two in Lincoln and Minnehaha; and three in Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cowboystatedaily.com

New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
WYOMING STATE
gowatertown.net

Four weeks to decision day in South Dakota’s governor’s race

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy