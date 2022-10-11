The case against former Shafter Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Maldonado was continued until Nov. 2. The case was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Maldonado was not present in the courtroom, as neither was his attorney, Kyle Humphrey. Judge Oscar Camacho sat on the case as Humphrey explained by telephone that they are in discussions with the District Attorney's Office. "We have been in discussions with the DA's office and still have a lot of Discovery to go through," said Humphrey. Camacho ruled that the case could be continued.

SHAFTER, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO