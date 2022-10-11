ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Wasco candidates share their commitment to quality education

The Wasco Union High School District Board of Trustees election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five candidates are running for three positions. They are incumbent Joe Hively, incumbent Juan Bernal, Tony Perez, Mario Juarez and James Adams. All of the candidates bring years of experience in community service...
Council withdraws from Kern County Groundwater Authority

The Shafter City Council approved a motion to have City Manager Gabriel Gonzales send a 30- day notice to the Kern County Groundwater Authority announcing the withdrawal of the City of Shafter from the organization. There were discussions last week between Mayor Pro-Tem Chad Givens, Councilmember Pete Espinoza and Gonzalez...
Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
Waste event an opportunity to clean up

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with American Refuse, will be holding a bulky waste event in Shafter on Saturday Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of the Superior Courthouse in Shafter. This location is different than previous events, which were regularly held at the Shafter Aquatic Center.
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
Stuff the Bus adds hundreds of pounds of food to CAPK's cupboards

Donations trickled in throughout the day Friday as the Community Action Partnership of Kern brought back its Stuff the Bus food drive for the first time since 2018. With the help of partners Golden Empire Transit, which supplied the bus and Valley Plaza mall, which provided its parking spot at its Ming Avenue entrance, the community-based nonprofit solicited food donations from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Valadao slams Salas for pulling out of debate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday night, a debate was planned between the candidates vying for the ultra-competitive 22nd Congressional District: Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas. Salas agreed to the debate two months ago, but pulled out in the 11th hour this week, citing a TV ad by Valadao’s campaign. The ad cites a […]
Fair Goers Come out to Join the Party

The big Kern County Fair is coming up and you know what that means! The fair brings a lot of fun and entertaining experiences for anyone that attends and it’s a good place to enjoy yourself with friends and family. Quite a few people are excited for the fair, especially at Ridgeview High School, so we decided to interview a couple of people and see what their thoughts are on the fair.
Maldonado's case continued until November

The case against former Shafter Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Maldonado was continued until Nov. 2. The case was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Maldonado was not present in the courtroom, as neither was his attorney, Kyle Humphrey. Judge Oscar Camacho sat on the case as Humphrey explained by telephone that they are in discussions with the District Attorney's Office. "We have been in discussions with the DA's office and still have a lot of Discovery to go through," said Humphrey. Camacho ruled that the case could be continued.
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Fentanyl is harming young teens in America

Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
