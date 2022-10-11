Read full article on original website
frcheraldstar.com
enCore Energy officials offer details on ISR uranium mining
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. EnCore Executive Chairman Bill Sheriff and his wife Janet address attendees at Hot Springs’ public meeting at the Mueller Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27. ______________________________. By Eric Harrold and Brett Nachtigall. EDGEMONT – In anticipation of regulatory processes concerning its proposed uranium...
frcheraldstar.com
A TRIP TO REMEMBER: Edgemont senior group visits tri-state marker
Photo by Eric Harrold/Fall River County Herald-Star. Those traveling to the tri-state marker last Tuesday are pictured here after arriving at their destination at the extreme southwestern corner of Fall River County. From left to right: Wes Pawlowski, Mary Hollenbeck, Dick Mervick, Phil Lown, George Eberle, Charlie Trobee, Verna Smith, Kenny Barker, Rose Mason, Larry Mason, and Lucille Stewart.
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
frcheraldstar.com
South Dakota’s Gubernatorial and other candidates visit Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – A pair of separate events in Hot Springs this past Saturday, Oct. 1, featured both of South Dakota’s Gubernatorial candidates and were kicked off in Centennial Park with a pie social hosted by Fall River and Custer County Democrats featuring many guest speakers including Democratic candidate Jamie Smith. The second event was later that evening at the Hot Springs American Legion when the Fall River Republicans hosted their annual Lincoln Day Dinner, which in addition to several other speakers, also featured current Republican Governor Kristi Noem.
sdpb.org
Fall River Co. residents vote on whether to ban uranium mining
Some residents in Fall River County want to declare uranium mining a nuisance. If approved, a unique ballot measure could give voters in this southwestern corner of the state a say over the future of a project that’s been stuck in permitting limbo for more than a decade. Susan...
frcheraldstar.com
Brookside Apartments celebrates its 50 year anniversary
HOT SPRINGS – Brookside Apartments celebrated their 50th year with an anniversary party Wednesday, Sept. 28 with a festive Luau. “It’s nice,” said resident Saundra Twite. “This way everybody sees everybody and it’s such a beautiful day too.”. According to Jo Necochea, Brookside Property Manager,...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective
RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
newscenter1.tv
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
frcheraldstar.com
River Street Emporium offers a local one-of-a-kind shopping experience
HOT SPRINGS – River Street Emporium opened its doors in downtown Hot Springs this past May, showcasing a unique type of vendor mall filled with treasures and one-of-a-kind finds for visitors to discover within its labyrinth of halls, nooks and rooms. “I love it here,” exclaimed repeat customer Paige...
frcheraldstar.com
New off-leash dog park now open
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Dog Park volunteers Adam Heath and Gerald Collogan pose next to the recently installed Umiker Dog Park Rules sign at the entrance. Also pictured is Heath’s dog Django who is a regular user of the park. ____________________________. But don’t forget to clean...
frcheraldstar.com
Proceedings_City of Edgemont October 4, 2022
Call To Order – Roll Call: Mayor, Carla Schepler, called the regular meeting of the Edgemont Common Council to order at 7:00 p.m. on October 4, 2022, at Edgemont City Hall. Present were Council members, David Levey, Jarrell Rola, Carl Shaw, Dennis Tubb and Brent White. Roger Horton was absent.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
kotatv.com
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round
Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
