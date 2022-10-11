ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

theshafterpress.com

Thrift on the Green raises awareness and funds

The Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church hosted an event on Sunday to raise funds and awareness for a proposed thrift store in Shafter. Katie Wiebe, Melissa Bergen and Nancy Neufeld were on hand to help raise funds as part of the Mennonite Central Committee's group of stores across the nation. There...
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

SPD holds Coffee with a Cop

The Shafter Police Department hosted a Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday morning at Shafter's Tin Cup to allow residents a chance to meet officers, voice concerns and ask questions. The event was a part of National Coffee with a Cop Day, with cities and towns all over the nation...
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Waste event an opportunity to clean up

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with American Refuse, will be holding a bulky waste event in Shafter on Saturday Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of the Superior Courthouse in Shafter. This location is different than previous events, which were regularly held at the Shafter Aquatic Center.
SHAFTER, CA
Local
California Society
City
Shafter, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

Fire ravages dwelling, garage Friday, Oct. 7

By LAURA Austin News Review Staff Writer– At about 2:45 PM on Friday, October 7, 29 personnel from the Kern County Fire Department, Ridgecrest Police Department, and China Lake Fire Department, were dispatched to a working structure fire at a home on N. Mahan St., in Ridgecrest. Upon arrival,...
RIDGECREST, CA
theshafterpress.com

Bike event a day of safety and education

Bike Bakersfield will host a fun community bike ride in Wasco on Saturday, Oct. 15, for family and friends to enjoy. It is open to all ages and skill levels and will take place at Barker Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m, and there is no cost to participate. Community...
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Pop-up raises funds for North Kern

North Kern Christian School held its third annual pop-up fundraising event on Saturday. Over 25 small businesses participated selling an array of items, including homemade baked goods, holiday decorations, clothing apparel, toys and home decor. Kaylen Sanchez sold croc charms and Disney-themed accessories. "It is nice to see all of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
theshafterpress.com

Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

Carla Mercado Vargas, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on the 500 block of South Shafter Avenue on a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested in the 200 block of East Lerdo Highway on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and on an outside agency warrant.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Suspect wanted for alleged theft from Goodwill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a robbery from the Goodwill on Coffee Road. BPD officials said the suspect is wanted for robbery with physical force from the Goodwill at 300 Coffee Road on Sept. 19. She is described as a white woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

