Thrift on the Green raises awareness and funds
The Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church hosted an event on Sunday to raise funds and awareness for a proposed thrift store in Shafter. Katie Wiebe, Melissa Bergen and Nancy Neufeld were on hand to help raise funds as part of the Mennonite Central Committee's group of stores across the nation. There...
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
SPD holds Coffee with a Cop
The Shafter Police Department hosted a Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday morning at Shafter's Tin Cup to allow residents a chance to meet officers, voice concerns and ask questions. The event was a part of National Coffee with a Cop Day, with cities and towns all over the nation...
Waste event an opportunity to clean up
Kern County Public Works, in partnership with American Refuse, will be holding a bulky waste event in Shafter on Saturday Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of the Superior Courthouse in Shafter. This location is different than previous events, which were regularly held at the Shafter Aquatic Center.
news-ridgecrest.com
Fire ravages dwelling, garage Friday, Oct. 7
By LAURA Austin News Review Staff Writer– At about 2:45 PM on Friday, October 7, 29 personnel from the Kern County Fire Department, Ridgecrest Police Department, and China Lake Fire Department, were dispatched to a working structure fire at a home on N. Mahan St., in Ridgecrest. Upon arrival,...
Bike event a day of safety and education
Bike Bakersfield will host a fun community bike ride in Wasco on Saturday, Oct. 15, for family and friends to enjoy. It is open to all ages and skill levels and will take place at Barker Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m, and there is no cost to participate. Community...
Pop-up raises funds for North Kern
North Kern Christian School held its third annual pop-up fundraising event on Saturday. Over 25 small businesses participated selling an array of items, including homemade baked goods, holiday decorations, clothing apparel, toys and home decor. Kaylen Sanchez sold croc charms and Disney-themed accessories. "It is nice to see all of...
Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022
Carla Mercado Vargas, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on the 500 block of South Shafter Avenue on a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested in the 200 block of East Lerdo Highway on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and on an outside agency warrant.
Bakersfield looks to better understand housing needs in the community
The city of Bakersfield has spent the last several months working to better understand the housing needs in the community and address concerns about the general plan.
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Hall Ambulance EMT retires after 50 years: Ed Smith’s employee number is 2
Ed Smith first joined Hall Ambulance in May of 1972 after listening to Harvey Hall give a presentation during an advanced first aid class at Bakersfield College.
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
MUSD super stands by decision to cancel games, KCSO says 'no credible threats'
While police in both McFarland and Delano say there are no credible threats of violence, the McFarland Unified School District is sticking to its decision to cancel athletic events this week.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Harvest Holidays Festival celebrates another year of fun, activities
Delano’s 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival closed down Oct. 8 after a busy day of activities. A health fair and booths were at Memorial Park from 1 p.m. to the evening with Harvest’s annual grand marshal and royalty barbecue in the evening drawing a large crowd to the grassy area near the entrance to the park.
Man beaten outside Taft Fastrip allegedly made inappropriate remarks to suspect’s teen daughter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple witnesses said a man who suffered serious head injuries in a beating outside a Taft Fastrip made inappropriate remarks to the suspect’s daughter, according to police reports. Chester Lewis Goff III told police his daughter called and said a man was following her and making inappropriate comments, according to reports […]
‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
Southwest Bakersfield church building destroyed by fire
Last week, a fire damaged the home for the unhoused operated by Victory Outreach Church in southwest Bakersfield. The home was a place for people recovering from drugs and alcohol.
Suspect wanted for alleged theft from Goodwill
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a robbery from the Goodwill on Coffee Road. BPD officials said the suspect is wanted for robbery with physical force from the Goodwill at 300 Coffee Road on Sept. 19. She is described as a white woman […]
Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
