City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO