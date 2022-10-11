Read full article on original website
frcheraldstar.com
Brookside Apartments celebrates its 50 year anniversary
HOT SPRINGS – Brookside Apartments celebrated their 50th year with an anniversary party Wednesday, Sept. 28 with a festive Luau. “It’s nice,” said resident Saundra Twite. “This way everybody sees everybody and it’s such a beautiful day too.”. According to Jo Necochea, Brookside Property Manager,...
frcheraldstar.com
Notice to Dissolution of Bowden Fur & Firearms Co.
OF Bowden Fur & Firearms Co. Notice is HEREBY GIVEN THAT Bowden Fur & Firearms Co. has dissolved and that any person having claims against said corporation must present them in accordance with this notice setting forth the following:. 1. The date, nature, and amount of the claim and the...
frcheraldstar.com
enCore Energy officials offer details on ISR uranium mining
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. EnCore Executive Chairman Bill Sheriff and his wife Janet address attendees at Hot Springs’ public meeting at the Mueller Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27. ______________________________. By Eric Harrold and Brett Nachtigall. EDGEMONT – In anticipation of regulatory processes concerning its proposed uranium...
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
frcheraldstar.com
A TRIP TO REMEMBER: Edgemont senior group visits tri-state marker
Photo by Eric Harrold/Fall River County Herald-Star. Those traveling to the tri-state marker last Tuesday are pictured here after arriving at their destination at the extreme southwestern corner of Fall River County. From left to right: Wes Pawlowski, Mary Hollenbeck, Dick Mervick, Phil Lown, George Eberle, Charlie Trobee, Verna Smith, Kenny Barker, Rose Mason, Larry Mason, and Lucille Stewart.
frcheraldstar.com
River Street Emporium offers a local one-of-a-kind shopping experience
HOT SPRINGS – River Street Emporium opened its doors in downtown Hot Springs this past May, showcasing a unique type of vendor mall filled with treasures and one-of-a-kind finds for visitors to discover within its labyrinth of halls, nooks and rooms. “I love it here,” exclaimed repeat customer Paige...
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
