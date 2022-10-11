Read full article on original website
NHL ref Chris Rooney delivers all-time awkward moment ahead of Rangers-Lightning game
The Rangers and Lightning opened up the NHL regular season on Tuesday night and referee Chris Rooney made sure everyone knew in a cringeworthy intro to the season.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Rangers vs Minnesota Wild Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Rangers (+145) Wild (-165) The Minnesota Wild will try to defeat the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has New York at +145 while Minnesota opens at -165. The over/under is set at 6. The New York Rangers were on...
Rangers sign goalie Talyn Boyko to 3 year ELC
The Rangers have signed goalie Talyn Boyko to an entry level contract. Boyko was a surprise add to the Hartford Wolf Pack training camp roster, but was cut this week. The cut was expected. Boyko, the Rangers 4th round pick in 2021, had some early struggles last year with Tri-City...
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
NHL Preview: NESN ‘Experts’ Make Stanley Cup Picks For 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 NHL season is a few games in, but that won’t stop us from making some early predictions for who will be the next Stanley Cup champion. The Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to repeat at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook, but obviously there’s no guarantee they’ll hoist Lord Stanley once again in June. There are a lot of strong teams that will be in the hunt, and anything can happen when the playoffs roll around.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
FOX Sports
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Fletcher, Atkinson, Tortorella, Bedard & More
The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL PLACES ONE DEFENCEMAN ON IR, RECALLS ANOTHER FROM AHL
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled a defenceman from the AHL after placing another on injured reserve. Mike Matheson did not play in the Habs season opener Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was listed as day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason. His placement on IR will last for at least seven days. In the meantime, Montreal has recalled Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Dan on 93-7 the Fan: Penguins Breakout Players, Hopes & Kasperi Kapanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2022-23 NHL season Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. Expectations and hopes are mixed because the Penguins kept the core intact. Comments on PHN have ranged from elation to sour and everything in between as the season approaches. PHN’s Dan Kingerski appeared...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Lightning to begin season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -122, Lightning +101; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers start the season at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 35-11-5 record in home games last season. The Rangers scored 250 total goals last season (55 power-play goals and eight shorthanded goals).
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
