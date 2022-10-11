Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
5 things to know about the Carolina Hurricanes this season
RALEIGH, N.C. — Locked On Hurricanes' Jared Ellis broke down five things every Carolina Hurricanes fan should know going into the 2022-2023 NHL season. The Canes are loaded with veteran experience now that they added guys in the off-season, acquiring defenseman Brent Burns and left winger Max Pacioretty, as well as free-agency pickups like center Paul Stastny and defenseman Calvin de Haan. Center Derek Stepan is still on a PTO (professional tryouts) so he could be back in the fold as well.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 12 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - Featuring newcomers Brent Burns, Ondrej Kase and Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their 25th anniversary season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Burns will be paired with Jaccob Slavin on the team's top pair, followed by the trusty combination of Brady Skjei and Brett...
Yardbarker
Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal
Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
NHL
Tortorella: Flyers Need Scoring-by-Committee
Head coach John Tortorella has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Flyers must "score by committee" to get enough offense to come out on the winning side of games in 2022-23. "We have good players. We have players who have potential and are capable of helping...
The Hockey Writers
Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Fletcher, Atkinson, Tortorella, Bedard & More
The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.
