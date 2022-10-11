(Milwaukee, WI) — It’s a snapshot of crime in Milwaukee. Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels yesterday said someone tried to steal a car from a Fox News crew while they were at his news conference in Milwaukee yesterday. Surveillance video shows a man smash the car’s window with a brick, then he starts the car. The video shows the thief give-up after he couldn’t drive off in the car. Michels made a video for Twitter with the car, saying this is what happens with Tony Evers as governor.

