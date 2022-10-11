ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: If a group of old-timers can make another Stanley Cup run, it's the Penguins' Crosby, Malkin, Letang

After the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to Washington in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, I’d have traded Evgeni Malkin. Malkin had a no-movement clause but would have waived it to go to Florida, a rumored destination. His family has a home there. A big package of young talent and draft picks beckoned. Rebuild with youth and energy around Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
FOX Sports

Edge of 17: Pens' core of Crosby, Letang, Malkin still going

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The scene was mundane only in its familiarity. Sidney Crosby working just off to the side of the net. Kris Letang circling the point. Evgeni Malkin coiled in the right circle. The whistle from a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff the only thing breaking the silence.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Arizona State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins go stickless in practice to improve the penalty kill

In their final practice session before the season starts at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins fine-tuned their special teams Wednesday. And they did it with something of a handicap. At least for the penalty kill. One of the team’s penalty killers intentionally left his stick near the bench in order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes

And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Will Have a Difficult Road to Success in 2022-23

Now that the 2022-23 NHL season is officially underway, it’s time to see if the preseason predictions will come true. Many analysts and fans alike have selected who they believe the eventual champions will be. Many mentions went to the Colorado Avalanche, last year’s Stanley Cup champion, as well as perennial powerhouses like the Toronto Maple Leafs and teams fresh off rebuilds like the New York Rangers. Along with these teams, those with a history of success in the modern era have also found themselves named among the title contenders.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Jan Rutta
Person
Josh Archibald
Yardbarker

Ian Cole’s Suspension Leaves Big Gap on Lightning Blue Line

During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to make some acquisitions to offset losing key players due to salary cap constraints. Reliable veterans such as Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta could not be retained, which required the team to search for reliable replacements. Veteran Ian Cole was one of the players that was brought in to help fill the gap with these departures. However, he was recently suspended due to alleged inappropriate conduct, leaving a gap on the blue line heading into the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Tortorella: Flyers Need Scoring-by-Committee

Head coach John Tortorella has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Flyers must "score by committee" to get enough offense to come out on the winning side of games in 2022-23. "We have good players. We have players who have potential and are capable of helping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Special Teams Get Early Test in Season Opener

On Thursday, Oct. 13 the Pittsburgh Penguins will open their regular season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes had their fair share of struggles last season, but they are hoping they did enough in the offseason to improve their game. The Penguins also made some big moves over the summer so it should be an interesting regular-season opener. Here are some things to expect from both teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#The Penguins#Pens#Gm
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.  And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.  To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy