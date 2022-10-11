Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: If a group of old-timers can make another Stanley Cup run, it's the Penguins' Crosby, Malkin, Letang
After the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to Washington in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, I’d have traded Evgeni Malkin. Malkin had a no-movement clause but would have waived it to go to Florida, a rumored destination. His family has a home there. A big package of young talent and draft picks beckoned. Rebuild with youth and energy around Sidney Crosby.
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL・
Age isn't concern for Penguins heading into season opener, but it is consideration
Sidney Crosby is a history geek. He is fascinated by the subject, especially when it comes to the military. Recently, he watched “Hyena Road,” a dramatic film based on a true story of Canadian soldiers during the Afghanistan War. History is something Crosby values, and it’s something he...
FOX Sports
Edge of 17: Pens' core of Crosby, Letang, Malkin still going
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The scene was mundane only in its familiarity. Sidney Crosby working just off to the side of the net. Kris Letang circling the point. Evgeni Malkin coiled in the right circle. The whistle from a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff the only thing breaking the silence.
Rickard Rakell feels right on the right side of the Penguins' top line
It’s probably a lazy comparison given they come from the same part of the world. That said, the Pittsburgh Penguins are again experimenting with putting a Swedish player on Sidney Crosby’s right wing. But Rickard Rakell is no Patric Hornqvist. “Not too many people are like Patric Hornqvist,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penguins go stickless in practice to improve the penalty kill
In their final practice session before the season starts at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins fine-tuned their special teams Wednesday. And they did it with something of a handicap. At least for the penalty kill. One of the team’s penalty killers intentionally left his stick near the bench in order...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Penguins Will Have a Difficult Road to Success in 2022-23
Now that the 2022-23 NHL season is officially underway, it’s time to see if the preseason predictions will come true. Many analysts and fans alike have selected who they believe the eventual champions will be. Many mentions went to the Colorado Avalanche, last year’s Stanley Cup champion, as well as perennial powerhouses like the Toronto Maple Leafs and teams fresh off rebuilds like the New York Rangers. Along with these teams, those with a history of success in the modern era have also found themselves named among the title contenders.
Yardbarker
Ian Cole’s Suspension Leaves Big Gap on Lightning Blue Line
During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to make some acquisitions to offset losing key players due to salary cap constraints. Reliable veterans such as Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta could not be retained, which required the team to search for reliable replacements. Veteran Ian Cole was one of the players that was brought in to help fill the gap with these departures. However, he was recently suspended due to alleged inappropriate conduct, leaving a gap on the blue line heading into the regular season.
NHL
Tortorella: Flyers Need Scoring-by-Committee
Head coach John Tortorella has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Flyers must "score by committee" to get enough offense to come out on the winning side of games in 2022-23. "We have good players. We have players who have potential and are capable of helping...
Dan on 93-7 the Fan: Penguins Breakout Players, Hopes & Kasperi Kapanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2022-23 NHL season Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. Expectations and hopes are mixed because the Penguins kept the core intact. Comments on PHN have ranged from elation to sour and everything in between as the season approaches. PHN’s Dan Kingerski appeared...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Special Teams Get Early Test in Season Opener
On Thursday, Oct. 13 the Pittsburgh Penguins will open their regular season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes had their fair share of struggles last season, but they are hoping they did enough in the offseason to improve their game. The Penguins also made some big moves over the summer so it should be an interesting regular-season opener. Here are some things to expect from both teams.
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
