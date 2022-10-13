ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0BPu_0iVHJLhp00

OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said.

Hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules.

Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

The U.S. government assured TSMC that it will be able to ship the equipment to a manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Nanjing, Nikkei report said, citing people familiar with the matter. TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Biden administration had planned to spare foreign companies operating in China such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) from the brunt of new restrictions, but the rules published Friday did not exempt such firms.

As published, the rules require licenses before U.S. exports can be shipped to facilities with advanced chip production in China as part of a U.S. bid to slow China's technological and military advances.

And as of midnight Tuesday, vendors also could not support, service and send non-U.S. supplies to the China-based factories without licenses if U.S. companies or people are involved.

As a result, even basic items like light bulbs, springs, and bolts that keep tools running may not have been able to be shipped until vendors are granted licenses. And without the minute-by-minute support the foundries need, they could begin shutting down, one source said.

"Our discussions with the Department of Commerce led to an approval to supply equipment and items needed for development and production of DRAM semiconductors in Chinese facilities without additional licensing requirements," SK Hynix said in a statement.

The company said the change would help avoid disruptions to the supply chain and that the authorization is for a year.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment.

Another source said the temporary fix was until a longer-term solution could be worked out.

A U.S. Commerce Department spokesperson did not directly respond to a request for comment on the authorizations, but said the department hopes to get input from stakeholders about the rule and may consider changes.

A White House spokesperson also did not respond to a request for comment.

"Unless the authorization was issued, a variety of equipment and other suppliers would have had to pull their personnel from the fabs in China," one of the sources said.

The U.S. planned to review licenses for non-Chinese factories in China hit by the new restrictions on a case-by-case basis, but even if approved that could create delays in shipments. Licenses for Chinese chip factories were likely to be denied.

Intel Corp (INTC.O) also operates chip factories in China.

Chinese chip facilities are not expected to get any reprieve.

Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee and Karen Freifeld; Additional reporting by Akriti Sharma; Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Commerce Department#Nikkei#U S Exports#South Korean#Hynix Inc Lrb#Ks Rrb#Tw#American#Tsmc#Chinese
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
WORLD
Business Insider

Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong

Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

625K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy