Pocket magazine produced a sick profile of famous Brazilian spot Vale do Anhangabaú, globally recognized as one of the all-time greatest plazas. Learn how the São Paulo skate scene worked together to make sure future generations can grind the same granite as those who paved the way, despite the demolition of the spot. Watch the video, featuring clips from Wacson Mass, Tiago Lemos, Rodrigo TX, Gabriel Fortunato, Thaynan Costa, Murilo Romao, Leo Bodelazzi, Leo Favaro, Vinicius Santos, Paulo Barata, Leonardo Bibiano, Yuri Amaro, Alexandre Zikkzira, Marcelo Formiga, Rodrigo Pozao, Anderson Gomes, Bruno Aguero, Rafael Murolo, Ricardo Oliveira, Thiago Garcia, Gian Naccarato, Murilo Feliciano, Giovana Dias, Paulo Piquet, Bruno Mombaque, Dani Jenks, Peter Volpi, Leonardo Adrian, Jailson Siqueira, Wellington de Oliveira, and Rafael Eduardo, above.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO