Jackson volleyball wins Federal League, Tuslaw volleyball claims at least share of PAC-7

It was a big night for a pair of Stark County volleyball programs Tuesday.

The Jackson Polar Bears are Federal League champions again, while the Tuslaw Mustangs clinched at least a share of the PAC-7 volleyball title.

The Polar Bears beat GlenOak 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday to clinch the outright league title.

Leena Patibandla recorded 16 kills and Sydney Wake added 15 for the Polar Bears. Mikayla Yockey finished with 10 points, including four aces. Camden Dolan had 30 assists. Abbey Debevec finished with 30 assists. Kaylee Evans added seven blocks.

Jackson improved to 20-1 overall and 11-0 in the league.

The Mustangs also won a four-set match Tuesday, beating Northwest 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21 on their senior night.

Tuslaw, which rounds out PAC-7 play at Fairless on Thursday, is 18-3 overall and 12-1 in the league — a game up on Triway (15-5, 11-2). A win over Fairless (3-18, 1-12) gives the Mustangs the outright league title.

In their win over Northwest, the Mustangs got contributions from all over their lineup.

Gwen Willhelm (15 kills, 4 blocks), Katelyn Eberhardt (14 Kills, 2 blocks) and Rylee Stookey (9 Kills, 5 blocks) came up big at the net.

Jenna Boyd made a team-high 24 digs, while Kendall Reichard made 16 digs and Stookey made 11 digs.

Dani Crescenze led the Mustangs with five aces, while Eberhardt, Stookey and Boyd each had an ace. Crescenze also made five digs and 20 assists.

Michaela Stevens made a team-high 33 assists to go with her eight digs.

Aaliyah Hankison also made eight digs.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Jackson 21-25-25-25, GlenOak 25-20-21-16

Top servers: Yockey (J) 10 points, 4 aces. Nameth (GO) 9 points. Kills leaders: Patibandla (J) 16, Stepanovich (GO) 11. Assists leaders: Dolan (J) 30, Nameth (GO) 17. Defensive leaders: Debevec (J) 23 digs, Stepanovich (GO) 18 digs, Davis (GO) 18 digs, Evans (J) 7 blocks. Records: Jackson 20-1, 11-0; GlenOak 17-3, 8-3.

Hoover 25-20-26-25, Lake 13-25-24-21

Top servers: Hayes (L) 3 aces. Kills leaders: Hayes (L) 11. Assists leaders: Hayes (L) 18. Defensive leaders: DeGeorge (L) 19 digs, Rhodes (L) 2 blocks.

Green 25-25-25, Perry 19-22-16

Top servers: Knop (P) 8 points. Kills leaders: Weirich (P) 9. Assists leaders: Mohr (P) 22. Defensive leaders: Pettay (P) 17 digs. Records: Perry 6-14, 4-8.

Alliance 25-25-25, McKinley 16-23-14

Top servers: Haba (A) 5 aces. Kills leaders: Mullaly (A) 10. Assists leaders: Reese (A) 18. Defensive leaders: Hatcher (A) 17 digs, Aldea (A) 1 block. Records: Alliance 9-12.

New Philadelphia 25-23-25-25, Carrollton 17-25-20-23

Top servers: McClelland (C) 16 points, 2 aces. Records: Carrollton 11-11.

Tuslaw 25-23-25-25, Northwest 19-25-11-21

Top servers: Bell (NW) 9 points, 2 aces. Kills leaders: Cudnik (NW) 20, Wilhelm (T) 15. Assists leaders: Kuhn (NW) 25. Defensive leaders: Boyd (T) 24 digs, Bell (NW) 15 digs, Stookey (T) 5 blocks, Lazarus (NW) 5 blocks. Records: Tuslaw 18-3, 12-1; Northwest 12-9, 7-6.

Sandy Valley 25-26-25, Claymont 19-24-18

Top servers: Faiello (SV) 11 points, 2 aces. Kills leaders: Tucci (SV) 21. Assists: Ward (SV) 36. Defensive leaders: Delaney (SV) 12 digs, Tucci (SV) 4 blocks, Rock (SV) 4 blocks. Records: Sandy Valley 18-3, 9-3.

Malvern 22-25-25-25, East Canton 25-18-17-11

Top servers: Powers (M) 19 points, 8 aces. Kills leaders: Powers (M) 10. Assists leaders: Moody (M) 15. Defensive leaders: Powers (M) 14 digs, Ball (M) 6 blocks. Records: Malvern 7-13, 4-7.

Lake Center Christian 25-25-25, Warren JFK 18-12-18

Top servers: Barber (LCC) 5 aces. Assists leaders: Levengood (LCC) 23. Kills leaders: Eves (LCC) 11. Defensive leaders: Zook (LCC) 11 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 1, Green 0

Goals: Wanzer (J). Shots: Jackson 5-2. Corner kicks: Jackson 2-1. Halftime: 0-0. Records: Jackson 8-6-1, 5-0-1.

Perry 10, McKinley 0

Goals: Ailes (P) 2, Boughman (P), Bartolone (P), Huggins (P), Parker (P), Daugherty (P), Ruppert (P), Newsome (P), Miller (P). Assists: Ailes (P), Riley (P), Harris (P), Ruppert (P), Newsome (P), Nesbitt (P), Miller (P). Saves: McKinley 10, Secrest (P) 1, Colburn (P) 1. Shots: Perry 20-2. Halftime: Perry 9-0. Records: Perry 7-7.

Lake 2, GlenOak 0

Halftime: Lake 1-0.

Louisville 3, Dover 1

Goals: Diller (L), Adams (L), Dover own goal. Assists: Kibler (L), Gilbert (L). Halftime: 0-0. Records: Louisville 11-4.

Minerva 13, East Palestine 0

Goals: Ault (M) 4, Wallace (M), Day (M), D. Smith (M), Jo. Smith (M), Lilley (M), Thomas (M), Frankford (M), Je. Smith (M), East Palestine own goal. Assists: Jo. Smith (M), Wallace (M), Frankford (M), Lilley (M), Boone (M), Keen (M). Shots: Minerva 23-0. Corner kicks: Minerva 10-0. Halftime: Minerva 8-0. Records: Minerva 9-6, East Palestine 1-10.

Northwest 1, Manchester 0

Goals: Zink (NW). Saves: Paulson (NW) 6, Andrick (M) 6. Shots on goal: Northwest 7-6. Corner kicks: Northwest 5-0. Halftime: Northwest 1-0. Records: Northwest 9-6, 6-4; Manchester 9-5-2, 5-4-1.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

All games 7 p.m.

Friday

McKinley at GlenOak

Green at Hoover

Lake at Perry

Central Catholic at Jackson

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Louisville

Alliance at Minerva

Salem at Marlington

West Branch at Carrollton

Manchester at Northwest

Canton South at Orrville

Triway at Fairless

CVCA at Tuslaw

Buckeye Trail at East Canton

Garaway at Sandy Valley

Tusky Valley at Indian Valley

Mogadore at St. Thomas Aquinas

Saturday

Malvern at Tusc. Central Catholic