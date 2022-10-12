ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Jackson volleyball wins Federal League, Tuslaw volleyball claims at least share of PAC-7

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sPvr_0iVHFWb600

It was a big night for a pair of Stark County volleyball programs Tuesday.

The Jackson Polar Bears are Federal League champions again, while the Tuslaw Mustangs clinched at least a share of the PAC-7 volleyball title.

The Jackson Polar Bears are Federal League champions again, while the Tuslaw Mustangs clinched at least a share of the PAC-7 volleyball title.

The Polar Bears beat GlenOak 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday to clinch the outright league title.

Leena Patibandla recorded 16 kills and Sydney Wake added 15 for the Polar Bears. Mikayla Yockey finished with 10 points, including four aces. Camden Dolan had 30 assists. Abbey Debevec finished with 30 assists. Kaylee Evans added seven blocks.

Jackson improved to 20-1 overall and 11-0 in the league.

The Mustangs also won a four-set match Tuesday, beating Northwest 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21 on their senior night.

Tuslaw, which rounds out PAC-7 play at Fairless on Thursday, is 18-3 overall and 12-1 in the league — a game up on Triway (15-5, 11-2). A win over Fairless (3-18, 1-12) gives the Mustangs the outright league title.

In their win over Northwest, the Mustangs got contributions from all over their lineup.

Gwen Willhelm (15 kills, 4 blocks), Katelyn Eberhardt (14 Kills, 2 blocks) and Rylee Stookey (9 Kills, 5 blocks) came up big at the net.

Jenna Boyd made a team-high 24 digs, while Kendall Reichard made 16 digs and Stookey made 11 digs.

Dani Crescenze led the Mustangs with five aces, while Eberhardt, Stookey and Boyd each had an ace. Crescenze also made five digs and 20 assists.

Michaela Stevens made a team-high 33 assists to go with her eight digs.

Aaliyah Hankison also made eight digs.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Jackson 21-25-25-25, GlenOak 25-20-21-16

Top servers: Yockey (J) 10 points, 4 aces. Nameth (GO) 9 points. Kills leaders: Patibandla (J) 16, Stepanovich (GO) 11. Assists leaders: Dolan (J) 30, Nameth (GO) 17. Defensive leaders: Debevec (J) 23 digs, Stepanovich (GO) 18 digs, Davis (GO) 18 digs, Evans (J) 7 blocks. Records: Jackson 20-1, 11-0; GlenOak 17-3, 8-3.

Hoover 25-20-26-25, Lake 13-25-24-21

Top servers: Hayes (L) 3 aces. Kills leaders: Hayes (L) 11. Assists leaders: Hayes (L) 18. Defensive leaders: DeGeorge (L) 19 digs, Rhodes (L) 2 blocks.

Green 25-25-25, Perry 19-22-16

Top servers: Knop (P) 8 points. Kills leaders: Weirich (P) 9. Assists leaders: Mohr (P) 22. Defensive leaders: Pettay (P) 17 digs. Records: Perry 6-14, 4-8.

Alliance 25-25-25, McKinley 16-23-14

Top servers: Haba (A) 5 aces. Kills leaders: Mullaly (A) 10. Assists leaders: Reese (A) 18. Defensive leaders: Hatcher (A) 17 digs, Aldea (A) 1 block. Records: Alliance 9-12.

New Philadelphia 25-23-25-25, Carrollton 17-25-20-23

Top servers: McClelland (C) 16 points, 2 aces. Records: Carrollton 11-11.

Tuslaw 25-23-25-25, Northwest 19-25-11-21

Top servers: Bell (NW) 9 points, 2 aces. Kills leaders: Cudnik (NW) 20, Wilhelm (T) 15. Assists leaders: Kuhn (NW) 25. Defensive leaders: Boyd (T) 24 digs, Bell (NW) 15 digs, Stookey (T) 5 blocks, Lazarus (NW) 5 blocks. Records: Tuslaw 18-3, 12-1; Northwest 12-9, 7-6.

Sandy Valley 25-26-25, Claymont 19-24-18

Top servers: Faiello (SV) 11 points, 2 aces. Kills leaders: Tucci (SV) 21. Assists: Ward (SV) 36. Defensive leaders: Delaney (SV) 12 digs, Tucci (SV) 4 blocks, Rock (SV) 4 blocks. Records: Sandy Valley 18-3, 9-3.

Malvern 22-25-25-25, East Canton 25-18-17-11

Top servers: Powers (M) 19 points, 8 aces. Kills leaders: Powers (M) 10. Assists leaders: Moody (M) 15. Defensive leaders: Powers (M) 14 digs, Ball (M) 6 blocks. Records: Malvern 7-13, 4-7.

Lake Center Christian 25-25-25, Warren JFK 18-12-18

Top servers: Barber (LCC) 5 aces. Assists leaders: Levengood (LCC) 23. Kills leaders: Eves (LCC) 11. Defensive leaders: Zook (LCC) 11 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 1, Green 0

Goals: Wanzer (J). Shots: Jackson 5-2. Corner kicks: Jackson 2-1. Halftime: 0-0. Records: Jackson 8-6-1, 5-0-1.

Perry 10, McKinley 0

Goals: Ailes (P) 2, Boughman (P), Bartolone (P), Huggins (P), Parker (P), Daugherty (P), Ruppert (P), Newsome (P), Miller (P). Assists: Ailes (P), Riley (P), Harris (P), Ruppert (P), Newsome (P), Nesbitt (P), Miller (P). Saves: McKinley 10, Secrest (P) 1, Colburn (P) 1. Shots: Perry 20-2. Halftime: Perry 9-0. Records: Perry 7-7.

Lake 2, GlenOak 0

Halftime: Lake 1-0.

Louisville 3, Dover 1

Goals: Diller (L), Adams (L), Dover own goal. Assists: Kibler (L), Gilbert (L). Halftime: 0-0. Records: Louisville 11-4.

Minerva 13, East Palestine 0

Goals: Ault (M) 4, Wallace (M), Day (M), D. Smith (M), Jo. Smith (M), Lilley (M), Thomas (M), Frankford (M), Je. Smith (M), East Palestine own goal. Assists: Jo. Smith (M), Wallace (M), Frankford (M), Lilley (M), Boone (M), Keen (M). Shots: Minerva 23-0. Corner kicks: Minerva 10-0. Halftime: Minerva 8-0. Records: Minerva 9-6, East Palestine 1-10.

Northwest 1, Manchester 0

Goals: Zink (NW). Saves: Paulson (NW) 6, Andrick (M) 6. Shots on goal: Northwest 7-6. Corner kicks: Northwest 5-0. Halftime: Northwest 1-0. Records: Northwest 9-6, 6-4; Manchester 9-5-2, 5-4-1.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

All games 7 p.m.

Friday

McKinley at GlenOak

Green at Hoover

Lake at Perry

Central Catholic at Jackson

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Louisville

Alliance at Minerva

Salem at Marlington

West Branch at Carrollton

Manchester at Northwest

Canton South at Orrville

Triway at Fairless

CVCA at Tuslaw

Buckeye Trail at East Canton

Garaway at Sandy Valley

Tusky Valley at Indian Valley

Mogadore at St. Thomas Aquinas

Saturday

Malvern at Tusc. Central Catholic

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

Akron North football season suspended due to lack of players

AKRON, Ohio — Akron North's football season is over. The school decided to cancel its last two games due to a lack of players, according to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal. North was scheduled to play Buchtel on Thursday and its season finale at Garfield...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massillon, OH
Sports
Stark County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Massillon, OH
City
Jackson, OH
City
Malvern, OH
County
Stark County, OH
Cleveland.com

Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
akronlife.com

Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain

A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Federal League#Pac#Girls Volleyball#The Jackson Polar Bears#Sydney Wake#Triway
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth High celebrates Homecoming with annual football game and dance

Wadsworth High School celebrated homecoming weekend with the football game on October 7, and the homecoming dance on October 8. WHS kicked off homecoming weekend with the varsity football team playing Austintown Fitch. The student section theme was blackout. By the end of the night, Wadsworth had lost 42-35 after four overtimes.
WADSWORTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
AKRON, OH
fbschedules.com

Akron adds three FCS opponents to future football schedules

The Akron Zips have added three Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of contracts for games against Colgate University, Duquesne University, and Robert Morris University were obtained from the University of Akron via a state open records request. Akron will host the...
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31

AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Fitch-Boardman up for Browns Game of Week

The week nine matchup between Austintown Fitch (7-1) and Boardman (4-4) has been nominated for the Cleveland Browns High School Football Game of the Week. As it states on the Browns' website, "Each week, four panelists nominate a game for the HSGOTW poll, where your staff, faculty, coaches, players, and community then vote to determine which match-up will be featured. The winning match-up receives extended game coverage by the Browns content team including articles and photo galleries."
AUSTINTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

Semi Roll Over Spilled Contents, No Injuries

A section of Interstate 77 was closed off Tuesday morning for five hours. The accident happened at 5:30am when a commercial truck, hauling a load of paper rolls overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clinton Armstrong. This was in the southbound lane just before the Village of Strasburg.
STRASBURG, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy