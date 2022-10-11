REGISTRATION TIME! Limited spots for cornhole tournament, pie-eating contest at West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest – plus new festival details

Read full article on original website
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce launching new rubs with free West Seattle community party
Maybe you’ve met Tony Wilson at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, where he sells his Uncle Tony’s Hot Sauce. Now he’s expanding his West Seattle business by selling spicy dry rubs, and he’s launching them with a free community party on Saturday (October 15th). It’s happening 5:30-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): “The event features a Spoken Word set by JT the Poet, a live painting by @JennaCreates, and free Hors D’Oeuvres by Leah Powers. We are also raffling off some great gifts from some amazing vendors, with all the proceeds from the raffle going to benefit The Heron’s Nest.” To RSVP (which is free) and/or to buy a raffle ticket, go here.
westseattleblog.com
From West Seattle Art Walk to Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories, here’s what’s up for your Thursday night
It’s your monthly chance to get out and enjoy the work of dozens of local artists! That tops our list of what’s happening in West Seattle tonight:. WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH MUSIC: 5 pm “until late,” art – and artist receptions – all over the peninsula! Info – including two locations for live music 6-7:45 pm – is in our preview.
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Girls’ soccer program teaming with Dream Dinners for tournament-travel fundraising
Answer the question “what’s for dinner?” with Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) and serve up a win for a local youth soccer team! Here’s how:. The Girls (04/05) Highline Select Soccer team (families live in West Seattle and Normandy Park and most have been playing together for over 7 years) are working to earn money to offset the travel expenses of a Tournament in Phoenix in February 2023. The ladies already have had a car wash, garage sa,le and are working concessions at Seahawks games to earn money, and now have teamed with Dream Dinners to generate additional financial assistance.
westseattleblog.com
Music, poetry, politics, trivia, more for your West Seattle Wednesday
Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the glimpse of fall colors at Lincoln Park. Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-8 pm today. SCAM AND FRAUD PREVENTION:...
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
westseattleblog.com
Watching the M’s and much more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Monday morning photo by Marc Milrod) Big day/night! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previews:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). STARTING YOUR BABY ON...
westseattleblog.com
Crowdfunding campaign to help West Seattle restaurant worker you might know
If you’ve been to Endolyne Joe’s in Fauntleroy, you probably know Pam Ramos. Or maybe you know her from Zeeks Pizza before that. She’s not working right now, because she can’t – she’s recovering from what’s described as “a terrible accident involving a flight of basement stairs” one month ago. As a result of it, she suffered a spinal-cord injury that friends say left her with “almost complete loss of movement … She is expected to recover enough to live an independent life again but she is embarking on a challenging journey, the final outcome of which is still unknown.” One of her friends, Ile, asked if we would share the link to a crowdfunding campaign they have launched to help Pam “with accommodations like a wheelchair ramp, grab bars, and accessible bathroom modifications, just to name a few.” Here’s the link.
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Cielo, ‘equine queen of Falconridge Farm,’ 1989-2022
We often publish remembrances of people who have died – and sometimes, on request, animal companions too. Here’s one, sent by Dr. Jean Nokes-Ghivizzani from West Seattle’s Falconridge Farm:. REMEMBERING CIELO. THE EQUINE QUEEN OF FALCONRIDGE FARM. 1989-2022. For 24 of her 33 years, Cielo has graced...
q13fox.com
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Water-rescue response in Alki Point area
(Added: Photo by DJ Sonsteng – boats involved in the response) 4:12 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response by land and sea to Alki Point, where someone is reported “in distress” in the water – someone “unable to get back on their board,” about 400 yards out, south of the lighthouse.
southsoundmag.com
Onion Ring Lovers, Unite
Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
The Superficial
Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? – Everything You Need to Know
Is it great news that Aldi is coming to Seattle? People residing in Seattle must be happy after hearing this. Hold your horses! Before celebrating the news, you should know if it is real. Is it just a rumor or real? If not Aldi, does Aldi have any plans of opening its store anywhere in Washington? Some may also wonder Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? You may have several queries like this. Reading this article can clarify your doubts and queries related to the Aldi store opening in Washington State.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch
Here’s the forecast – sunny, breezy, high in the low 70s, no rain in sight. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details
You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
