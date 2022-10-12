ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Banchero scores 16 in home debut, Magic hold off Grizzlies

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojiPZ_0iVHDoSs00

Paolo Banchero scored 17 points in the No. 1 pick's first home appearance, and the Orlando Magic beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-105 on Tuesday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, Terrence Ross scored 17 points and Franz Wagner finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Wagner also had two steals, including a key one with 30 seconds left as the Grizzlies made a final run.

Desmond Bane, who struggled shooting early in the preseason, scored 33 points, converting 11 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Ja Morant scored 23, but had a rough night from the field, shooting 8 for 24 and missing all six from behind the arc.

Banchero helped the Magic to a quick lead with 13 points in the first half. Orlando led by as much as 18, but Memphis got within single digits in the fourth quarter. Unlike other preseason games, both teams came back with the bulk of their starters for the final six minutes. That made for an entertaining close to the game as the teams traded baskets until the Magic pulled away at the end.

Caleb Houston, a second-round pick out of Michigan, had 13 points for the Magic. Bol Bol finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

THUNDER 117, PISTONS 99

In Detroit, Jalen Williams, the 12th overall pick last summer from Santa Clara, had 16 points and seven rebounds as Oklahoma City beat a Pistons team that lost Marvin Bagley III to a right knee injury.

Lu Dort and Josh Giddey also had 16 points apiece, with Giddey adding nine assists.

Killian Hayes led the Pistons with 20 points and seven assists, while Saddiq Bey finished with 19 points. Cory Joseph and No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey had 11 points apiece.

Bagley left the game in the first minute with the right knee injury. Bagley seemed to slip in the lane defending a fast break and went down, immediately grabbing his knee. He was helped off the court, and Detroit soon announced Bagley, who signed a three-year contract with the Pistons this summer, would not return to the game.

WARRIORS 131, TRAIL BLAZERS 98

JaMychal Green and Moses Moody scored 20 points apiece as a team of Golden State reserves dominated visiting Portland.

James Wiseman, coming back after missing last season with a right knee injury, had 18 points and seven rebounds. Green was 8 of 10 from the field, including missing only one of his five shots from outside the arc. Wiseman, who played 18 minutes, made 6 of 8 from the field.

Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick from Kentucky, led Portland with 17 points, while Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points. Anfernee Simons had 12.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins were among the key Warriors sitting out before Friday’s preseason finale against Denver. Draymond Green remained away from the team after he punched Poole during practice last week.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Green would return to practice on Thursday and not be suspended. He expects the defensive mainstay to play in Friday’s preseason finale, and on opening night.

Kerr said Green was fined an unspecified amount.

“We feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward,” Kerr said, adding: “This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. It’s really serious stuff.”

Donte DiVincenzo, who started with the stars sitting, had 10 assists.

BULLS 127, BUCKS 104

Patrick Williams scored 22 points, along with five rebounds and five assists as Chicago beat visiting Milwaukee, which sat a significant part of its main rotation.

Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, while Andre Drummond added 16 points, connecting on 7 of 9 from the field.

Jordan Nwora led the Bucks with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Marques Bolden finished with 21 points.

The game featured two teams expected to play into the postseason in the Eastern Conference, but the active rosters only had shells of the full squads. The Bucks sat many of their players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Serge Ibaka and Grayson Allen, most of them on rest management.

Chicago played without key offensive players Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

SPURS 111, JAZZ 104

Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 22 points to lead visiting San Antonio over Utah.

Vassell shot 10 for 15, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc. Johnson was 9 for 13 as San Antonio’s starters combined to make 28 of 43 shots in the game.

Lauri Markkanen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Utah. Jared Butler had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler added 12 points apiece.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Memphis, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Denver, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Portland, TN
Orlando, FL
Sports
State
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry

If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Franz Wagner
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two more NBA Blue Devils get waived

And then there were 26. Duke basketball peaked this week with 29 former players on active NBA contracts. But a few of those professional Blue Devils held Exhibit 10 deals — essentially bodies to fill teams' 20-man preseason rosters — and were far from locks to land on a 15-man roster when the ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Basketball#The Memphis Grizzlies
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
247Sports

Jordan Walsh could be X-factor for Razorbacks

Eric Musselman will almost certainly do his fair share of mixing and matching with his revamped roster at Arkansas, and the versatile skillset of freshman Jordan Walsh gives him plenty of options to work with. At 6-7, 205 pounds, Walsh comes with the type of high-level athleticism and inside-out skillset...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

On3 Consensus Riser: Tennessee 4-star WR commit Nathan Leacock

After rankings updates across the industry, Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook wide receiver and. commit Nathan Leacock moved from No. 407 to No. 222 in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. His jump was one of the biggest moves in the entire country among senior prospects after a...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC News

ABC News

869K+
Followers
184K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy