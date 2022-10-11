ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

Related
marietta.edu

18 students make up Marietta College’s 2022 homecoming court

Marietta College’s student body is currently voting for the 2022 Homecoming queen and king and this year there are plenty of options with 18 candidates — 11 queen nominees and seven king nominees. Students can vote online from 8:00 a.m., Thursday, October 13th, through 5:00 p.m., Friday, October...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Residents escape house fires in Parkersburg, Vienna

PARKERSBURG — Residents in Parkersburg and near Vienna escaped house fires without injury Tuesday evening. The Vienna, Williamstown and Waverly volunteer fire departments responded to 712 Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday where a renovated trailer set more than 200 feet back from the road was burning, Vienna Fire Capt. Tim Woollard said. Firefighters initially had trouble finding a water source.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Mayor Provides Dug Road Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Marietta, OH
Education
City
Marietta, OH
ycitynews.com

Urban Comforts closes doors for good

A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
ycitynews.com

U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville

America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie

BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
BELLAIRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marietta College#The Underground Railroad#Linus College#The Abolitionist Movement
meigsindypress.com

Athens Woman in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity in Rutland

RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of alleged drugs in Rutland. According to the Village of Rutland Police Department, on October 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle leaving Family Dollar with an inoperable license plate light.
RUTLAND, OH
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WHIZ

15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments

More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Do you know what the flashing lights on a school bus mean?

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Do you know what the flashing lights on a school bus mean?. School bus safety week starts Monday October 17th. In preparation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is making sure drivers are aware of what they need to do to keep everyone safe. Lieutenant Chris Chesar...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy