Read full article on original website
Related
kdnk.org
Thursday, September 29, 2022
KDNK's News Director Morgan Neely has Thursday's news, including long-time Rifle Parks and Rec employee Tom Whitmore calling it a day after 27 years with the City. Also, an analysis of air pollution shows a lot of variation around our region, and fresh controversy over abortion in Idaho threatens to chill free speech on campus. And, LGBTQ+ students and the community rally for dignity at a Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education meeting.
kdnk.org
Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past
Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
kdnk.org
Friday, September 30, 2022
KDNK's Hattison Rensberry has Friday's news, including more trouble for Mind Springs Health. Also, Gov. Jared Polis declares a state of emergency over avian flu, and the feds threaten to force major conservation on the Colorado River. And KDNK sits down with the cast of Sopris Theatre's Voice of the Prairie.
kdnk.org
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
KDNK's Morgan Neely has the news, including environmental activists calling foul on a fossil fuel company on the Front Range. And, tiny homes made in Rifle may soon have a neighborhood to call their own. Also, Aspen Film is taking over the Isis Theater, and KDNK's Hattison Rensberry talks to the cast of TRTC's Hurricane Diane about why theatergoers should buckle up for a wild ride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kdnk.org
Local leaders from Aspen to Vail call for regional climate action
From wildfires to drought and dwindling snowpack, local communities are facing the impacts of human-caused climate change. Eight mayors and county commissioners from Aspen to Vail gathered during a three-day United Nations’ convening last week to talk about solutions and the importance of regional collaboration. The public panel discussion...
Comments / 0