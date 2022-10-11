Read full article on original website
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
Remaining windy on Thursday
After a windy Wednesday, we can expect more of the same on Thursday. Sustained wind speeds will likely be between 20-30 mph during the afternoon, with gusts perhaps approaching 50 mph at times. Relative humidities are also expected to remain very low. That will make for dangerous fire weather conditions...
Windy through the rest of the week
We are going to bounce around a little with our temperatures the next several days. Chilly on Thursday, then warming back up on Friday and Saturday, then cooler again on Sunday. These cool temperatures will stick around for much of next week, too. However, if you’re looking for any rain, we aren’t going to see any over the next 10 days. A very, very dry forecast.
Red Flag Warnings in place across much of Nebraska
UPDATE – 10:37 a.m. Wednesday:. All areas originally under a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday are now under a Red Flag Warning. This includes all of central and eastern Nebraska. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as conditions are conducive to rapid fire spread. ORIGINAL STORY:. After a round of...
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
Storm chances increasing
We have one more day of well above average temperatures, then a cold front will roll through and cool us off. That cold front will give us a much needed chance for rain, but the storms will likely be hit and miss. After the storm chance, high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with not much in the way of precipitation chances.
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
Chance to see rain Tuesday evening after warm, windy day
The warm weather continues on Tuesday with morning temperatures starting on the milder side. Winds have been stronger through the evening hours to help with this, staying out of the south and southwest directions. High temperatures through the afternoon are going to feel somewhat summer-like again, with the chance to...
RSV infections are running rampant in Nebraska as positive tests more than triple
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With Nebraska reporting a big spike in RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, parents will want to keep a closer eye on their little ones this fall. The state has more than three times the infections that it had at this time last year, according to the latest data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska agency stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday to discuss open enrollment for Medicare, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Nebraska SHIP, the state’s health insurance assistance program, will help you find the ideal plan for you and your family.
Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove wins Class C Nebraska golf championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove left the green Tuesday afternoon with some new hardware. She won the Class C individual championship thanks to two solid rounds on the links. Lovegrove and other Class C golfers from across the state played at the Elks Country Club...
Nebraska’s first lady appears on video for Pansing Brooks as election nears
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Appearing in a video for the campaign, Nebraska’s first lady is reaffirming her endorsement of Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress. Susanne Shore, wife of Gov. Pete Ricketts, endorsed Brooks earlier this year. With mere weeks left before Nov. 8, this is the first appearance Shore has made for Brooks.
Federal funding will connect Nebraska Tribal community with broadband access
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Broadband access will soon be coming to the Tribal village of Winnebago, Nebraska thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. The Winnebago tribe is receiving over $35,000,000 in funding to build fiber infrastructure for the village’s 901 residents. Sen. Deb Fischer says this funding will...
Research says 8,600 steps per day will prevent weight gain
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those of you who count steps on your fitness tracker, we’ve got your magic number. New research says 8,600 steps a day will prevent weight gain in adults. That number jumps to 11,000 steps a day for adults who are already overweight but...
Nebraska inmate’s death could have been prevented, Inspector General’s report says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate’s death could’ve been prevented if she would’ve been provided proper preventative care, according to a report from the Nebraska Inspector General. Niccole Wetherell, 40, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in late 2019, nine years after undergoing her first Pap smear,...
Lawsuits, confusion continue to plague Student Loan Forgiveness Program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After President Biden announced a massive student loan forgiveness program in late August, there’s been confusion about how it works. Despite this confusion, many students seem to be happy with it. “I think it’s really important that President Biden did that,” said UNL student...
Christie endorsement further fuels an already heated race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s endorsement of Allan Fung Monday, the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District continues to gain momentum– and national attention. Republican Allan Fung is set to face off against Democrat and General Treasurer of Rhode Island,...
