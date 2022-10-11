ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Remaining windy on Thursday

After a windy Wednesday, we can expect more of the same on Thursday. Sustained wind speeds will likely be between 20-30 mph during the afternoon, with gusts perhaps approaching 50 mph at times. Relative humidities are also expected to remain very low. That will make for dangerous fire weather conditions...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Windy through the rest of the week

We are going to bounce around a little with our temperatures the next several days. Chilly on Thursday, then warming back up on Friday and Saturday, then cooler again on Sunday. These cool temperatures will stick around for much of next week, too. However, if you’re looking for any rain, we aren’t going to see any over the next 10 days. A very, very dry forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Red Flag Warnings in place across much of Nebraska

UPDATE – 10:37 a.m. Wednesday:. All areas originally under a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday are now under a Red Flag Warning. This includes all of central and eastern Nebraska. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as conditions are conducive to rapid fire spread. ORIGINAL STORY:. After a round of...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Storm chances increasing

We have one more day of well above average temperatures, then a cold front will roll through and cool us off. That cold front will give us a much needed chance for rain, but the storms will likely be hit and miss. After the storm chance, high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with not much in the way of precipitation chances.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Chance to see rain Tuesday evening after warm, windy day

The warm weather continues on Tuesday with morning temperatures starting on the milder side. Winds have been stronger through the evening hours to help with this, staying out of the south and southwest directions. High temperatures through the afternoon are going to feel somewhat summer-like again, with the chance to...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska agency stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday to discuss open enrollment for Medicare, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Nebraska SHIP, the state’s health insurance assistance program, will help you find the ideal plan for you and your family.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s first lady appears on video for Pansing Brooks as election nears

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Appearing in a video for the campaign, Nebraska’s first lady is reaffirming her endorsement of Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress. Susanne Shore, wife of Gov. Pete Ricketts, endorsed Brooks earlier this year. With mere weeks left before Nov. 8, this is the first appearance Shore has made for Brooks.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Research says 8,600 steps per day will prevent weight gain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those of you who count steps on your fitness tracker, we’ve got your magic number. New research says 8,600 steps a day will prevent weight gain in adults. That number jumps to 11,000 steps a day for adults who are already overweight but...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lawsuits, confusion continue to plague Student Loan Forgiveness Program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After President Biden announced a massive student loan forgiveness program in late August, there’s been confusion about how it works. Despite this confusion, many students seem to be happy with it. “I think it’s really important that President Biden did that,” said UNL student...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Christie endorsement further fuels an already heated race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s endorsement of Allan Fung Monday, the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District continues to gain momentum– and national attention. Republican Allan Fung is set to face off against Democrat and General Treasurer of Rhode Island,...
