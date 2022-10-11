Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Issues Trailer For ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’
Netflix has released the trailer for celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell’s upcoming film Is That Black Enough For You?!? Explained by the streaming giant as both a documentary and a deeply personal essay, the project features commentary from Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya, and more. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Demands Emmett Till Accuser "Admit What She Did"Whoopi Goldberg Hopes To Work With Jenifer Lewis Again For 'Sister Act 3'Samuel L. Jackson Returns As Nick Fury In Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' The documentary specifically highlights and explores African-American contributions to film releases in the 1970s....
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series
Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
RELATED PEOPLE
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
IGN
Keanu Reeves No Longer Starring in Serial Killer Drama - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career.
digitalspy.com
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Documentary Filmmaker Paula Eiselt Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
Veteran documentary director and producer Paula Eiselt has signed with CAA for representation. Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee most recently directed Aftershock, a film about the crisis of Black maternal mortality in the U.S. due to childbirth complications. The film had a world premiere at Sundance in the U.S. Documentary competition and was awarded the Special Jury Award: Impact for Change.More from The Hollywood ReporterFormer Netflix Exec Lee Schroder Joins CAA Motion Picture MarketingComposer and 'Werewolf by Night' Director Michael Giacchino Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Dr. David Sinclair, Celebrity Chef Serena Poon Sign With WME (Exclusive) The film also won the Full...
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
SFGate
IFC Films Buys North American Rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s ‘Life Upside Down’ Starring Bob Odenkirk (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s “Life Upside Down” which stars Emmy-award winning actor Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Radha Mitchell (“Pitch Black) and Danny Huston (“21 Grams”). The movie world premiered at Venice in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar.
Jeff Barnaby Dies: Indigenous Film Director Of Award-Winning ‘Blood Quantum’ Was 46
Jeff Barnaby, a filmmaker and member of the Mi’kmaw tribe who brought Indigenous cinema to greater attention, has died at 46. He had a yearlong battle with cancer, his representative confirmed. Raised on the Listuguj Reserve in Quebec, Barnaby is known for his early shorts, the Jutra Award-nominated The Colony and the Genie-nominated File Under Miscellaneous. His 2013 debut feature, Rhymes for Young Ghouls, criticized Canada’s residential school system. Barnaby followed up with the 2019 zombie horror film Blood Quantum, which swept the Canadian Screen Awards, winning six out of its 10 nominations — the most of any film at the awards that year. It featured a mostly Indigenous cast. Blood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anya Taylor-Joy Boards Action Love Story ‘The Gorge’ for Apple Original Films
Apple Original Films has picked up The Gorge, with The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy to appear alongside Miles Teller in the feature film from Skydance. The Gorge is described by the producers as a high-action, genre-bending love story and directed by Scott Derrickson from a spec script by Zach Dean. After her star turn in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Taylor-Joy has kept busy with credits like Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, Robert Eggers’ The Northman, Mark Mylod’s upcoming The Menu and George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.More from The Hollywood ReporterSelena Gomez Opens Up About Mental Health in First Trailer for...
24 Movie Sequels So Good, They Actually Surpassed The Quality Of The First Film
I'm still not over how good the "Holding Out for a Hero" sequence was in Shrek 2.
Uncensored Director’s Cut of ‘The Doom Generation’ Among Anticipated Screenings at 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Director Gregg Araki’s 1995 comedy-thriller “The Doom Generation” first debuted at that year’s Sundance Film Festival, setting in motion the film’s successful trajectory toward the distinction of being a cult classic. Almost three decades later, the film — now remastered in 4K and presented as an uncensored director’s cut — will be enjoyed by audiences again at the 2023 iteration of the Utah-based festival. Also being screened for audiences is a digital restoration of “SLAM,” the 1998 urban crime drama from director Marc Levin that took home the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival that same year. “SLAM”...
‘Interior Chinatown': Jimmy O. Yang to Star, Taika Waititi to Executive Produce and Direct Pilot for Hulu Series
Charles Yu’s “Interior Chinatown” is headed to the small screen as a 10-part series with the author acting as showrunner and executive producer alongside Taika Waititi, who will direct the pilot episode for Hulu. “Silicon Valley” and “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Jimmy O. Yang is set to...
Comments / 0