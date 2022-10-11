Read full article on original website
Western Carolinian
Running to the festival
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the 13th Annual Mountain Heritage Day kicked off with the 5K race around the Western Carolina University campus. Each year the festival kicks off with a race open to the general public. With seven different age categories, there was plenty of room for participants to have a chance to win a handcrafted medal created by Mud Dabbers Pottery & Craft, located in Balsam, NC.
Western Carolinian
Fishing through college
Nestled between the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway, Western Carolina University is privileged to be near exquisite wildlife, rushing rapids, breathtaking nature walks, and so much more. With all these features, there must be a club that boosts activity around the area. The Bass...
Western Carolinian
Kesem: supporting children and peers impacted by parents’ cancer
Here at WCU, Kesem is made of devoted students that provide a support group for children/peers, ages 6 to 18, who have been impacted by their parent’s cancer, through summer camps and all year-round support. “Kesem is a chapter of a national organization and we support kids through and...
