On Saturday, Sept. 24, the 13th Annual Mountain Heritage Day kicked off with the 5K race around the Western Carolina University campus. Each year the festival kicks off with a race open to the general public. With seven different age categories, there was plenty of room for participants to have a chance to win a handcrafted medal created by Mud Dabbers Pottery & Craft, located in Balsam, NC.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO