FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns signed Saben Lee. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
Sacramento Kings waive Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook
The Sacramento Kings have waived veterans Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook, ESPN reported Thursday. Bazemore, 33, averaged 3.4 points and
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grizzlies fall to Magic in preseason "dress rehearsal" 109-105 as Bane scores 33. Grizzlies vs. Pistons Thursday at 6PM on 92.9 FM ESPN
Yardbarker
Watch: J.B. Bickerstaff's Postgame Press Conference After Cavs Beat Atlanta, 105-99
The Cavs just picked up their first win of the preseason. But more importantly, I think we learned a bit more about this team. Isaac Okoro had a great start, Donovan Mitchell looked really good in the second half, Darius Garland share the ball great and the Cavs played much better defense when it was do-or-die time late in the game.
NBA Western Conference capsules: Grizzlies’ time to shine
If you’re going to win the West this season, you’re going to have to beat the best — the defending
NBA・
Memphis adds two years to Penny Hardaway’s contract
Penny Hardaway is locked in as Memphis’ men’s basketball coach through 2027-28 after the school added two years to his
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Evan Mobely to return from injury for Cavs preseason finale vs. Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has been dealing with a sprained right ankle that’s kept him out of all of the team’s preseason games so far. He was recently seen making encouraging progress and is now set to return for the team’s final tune-up game against the Orlando Magic on Friday.
