klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
KSNB Local4
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolkans wins Take 'em Fishing grand prize
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks announced the winners for their Nebraska Take 'em Fishing program at the beginning of October. Nebraska's Take 'em Fishing had four winners across the state of Nebraska, and one was Norfolk's very own, Dacia Caskey. Caskey said that she entered two pictures...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
iheart.com
Tentrr announces new camping pass option for three Nebraska State Parks
(Lincoln, NE) -- A new camping reservation option is coming to three Nebraska State Parks. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they've entered a partnership with Tentrr, the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations, in launching the Tentrr Pass (State Park Edition). Nebraska Game and Parks says the pass allows campers to buy an annual pass good for camping at Tentrr sites with no overnight fees for the year. Tentrr’s pass holders can stay at Tentrr sites in three Nebraska’s state parks, while also having access to Tentrr’s 200-plus state park locations across the United States.
News Channel Nebraska
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
LINCOLN — State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about...
News Channel Nebraska
Pawnee Pothole Pathway to be fixed
BURCHARD - A recreational access road that's long been in poor condition with numerous potholes, will be seeing improvement. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, October 17 on County Road 615 Avenue in Pawnee County....an access to Burchard Lake State Recreation Area. Work also will be done inside the recreational...
WOWT
Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha
Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
klkntv.com
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
kios.org
Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
agdaily.com
Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire
The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
KETV.com
Some Nebraska small business owners speak out in favor of minimum wage increase
Neb. — In a joint statement today, over 300 Nebraska business owners came forward in favor of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. They say if employees get paid more, they'll also spend more as consumers. Business owners fr0m Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings and North Platte spoke out.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Orscheln stores transitioning to Tractor Supply, Bomgaars and Buchheit
NEBRASKA — Nearly 20 farm and garden supply stores in Nebraska will be transitioning to a different company. The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that Tractor Supply Company received clearance to close its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply will gain 81 net stores and divest 85 stores to Bomgaars and Buchheit.
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
