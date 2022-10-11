ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolkans wins Take 'em Fishing grand prize

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks announced the winners for their Nebraska Take 'em Fishing program at the beginning of October. Nebraska's Take 'em Fishing had four winners across the state of Nebraska, and one was Norfolk's very own, Dacia Caskey. Caskey said that she entered two pictures...
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Cars
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
City
La Vista, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
iheart.com

Tentrr announces new camping pass option for three Nebraska State Parks

(Lincoln, NE) -- A new camping reservation option is coming to three Nebraska State Parks. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they've entered a partnership with Tentrr, the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations, in launching the Tentrr Pass (State Park Edition). Nebraska Game and Parks says the pass allows campers to buy an annual pass good for camping at Tentrr sites with no overnight fees for the year. Tentrr’s pass holders can stay at Tentrr sites in three Nebraska’s state parks, while also having access to Tentrr’s 200-plus state park locations across the United States.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Pawnee Pothole Pathway to be fixed

BURCHARD - A recreational access road that's long been in poor condition with numerous potholes, will be seeing improvement. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, October 17 on County Road 615 Avenue in Pawnee County....an access to Burchard Lake State Recreation Area. Work also will be done inside the recreational...
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Rail Car#Manufacturing Industry#Vehicles
WOWT

Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha

Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license

LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
LEXINGTON, NE
kios.org

Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding

(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
agdaily.com

Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Orscheln stores transitioning to Tractor Supply, Bomgaars and Buchheit

NEBRASKA — Nearly 20 farm and garden supply stores in Nebraska will be transitioning to a different company. The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that Tractor Supply Company received clearance to close its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply will gain 81 net stores and divest 85 stores to Bomgaars and Buchheit.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy