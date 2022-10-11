ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

Benton Elementary named one of America's healthiest schools in 2022

BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary was named one of the Nation's healthiest schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, they announced on Wednesday. According to the release, 406 US schools received the honor, which celebrates their dedication to "supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families."
Marshall County issues burn ban

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Thursday signed an executive order placing the county under a burn ban. The executive order comes as the region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service due to windy, dry conditions that greatly increase the risk of wildfires.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

American Duchess re-routes to Paducah due to low river levels

PADUCAH — The American Duchess is back in Paducah, but it's going to have an extended stay down at the riverfront. The vessel had to change its route due to low water in the lower Mississippi River. So, the riverboat stopped at the riverfront in Paducah along the Ohio River instead. The Ohio River has also been seeing closures at multiple locations because of groundings and dredging work, Bloomberg reports.
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County wins sixth-straight regional title

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County won its sixth-straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over McCracken County on Wednesday. The Marshals scored late in the first half on a goal from junior Presley Gallimore to claim the 1st Region Championship. Marshall County will advance to the state tournament, which begins...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday

BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Carbondale Community High School – Dress Code

Here at Carbondale Community High School (CCHS), students have a specific dress code that has to be followed in the school. Students aren’t allowed to wear crop tops, durags, head scarfs, hats, and pajamas. I got the opportunity to interview some of my classmates on this new school year dress code rules. I asked four individual seniors some questions due to the dress code rules. Here’s what Madison Joyce, Patricia Langguth, Knowledge Gayles, and Janelle Thompson said.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County issues burn ban

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County is one of many in the Local 6 area currently under a burn ban. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry issued the burn ban Thursday morning. Until further notice, anyone caught burning things outdoors may receive a citation for violating the judge executive's...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WATN Local Memphis

CHOICES' new southern Illinois location open to patients

CARBONDALE, Ill. — CHOICES' second location in southern Illinois opened its doors to patients for the first time Tuesday. According to a release, the Carbondale location is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast. The clinic is accepting patients immediately for medication abortion services, and will soon...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president and CEO

CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has named John Antes of St. Louis as its new president and CEO. SIH says Antes will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who plans to retired at the end of 2022. SIH Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Robert Mees said in a statement released Wednesday that the board of trustees is "profoundly grateful" to Budde for his "fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the COVID pandemic."
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Power customer rates down for quarter starting Oct. 1

PADUCAH — If you're a Paducah Power System customer, you can expect to pay less this quarter. Rates for customers went down starting Oct. 1. The Paducah Sun reports that Paducah Power CEO Dave Carroll said most hours of the year, PPS is generating more power than customers use.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home

Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

