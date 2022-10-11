Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission appoints members to Outdoor Sports Complex Project Working Group
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday named the city manager and the Paducah Parks and Recreation director as the city's representatives on the Outdoor Sports Complex Project Working Group. The city commission, McCracken County Fiscal Court and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission signed an interlocal agreement for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah mayor says demolishing parts of Katterjohn building necessary for public safety
PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building. The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe." Multiple parts of the building required immediate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton Elementary named one of America's healthiest schools in 2022
BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary was named one of the Nation's healthiest schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, they announced on Wednesday. According to the release, 406 US schools received the honor, which celebrates their dedication to "supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families."
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County issues burn ban
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Thursday signed an executive order placing the county under a burn ban. The executive order comes as the region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service due to windy, dry conditions that greatly increase the risk of wildfires.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Duchess re-routes to Paducah due to low river levels
PADUCAH — The American Duchess is back in Paducah, but it's going to have an extended stay down at the riverfront. The vessel had to change its route due to low water in the lower Mississippi River. So, the riverboat stopped at the riverfront in Paducah along the Ohio River instead. The Ohio River has also been seeing closures at multiple locations because of groundings and dredging work, Bloomberg reports.
wpsdlocal6.com
Franklin County burn ban reinstated one day after officials lifted it
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Franklin County, Illinois, is once again under a burn ban. A burn ban was issued in the county on Oct. 6, and officials lifted that burn ban on Oct. 12. However, the burn ban was reinstated on Oct. 13 because of an elevated fire danger.
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
wpsdlocal6.com
$250,000 to help put storm survivors in homes in Graves County; volunteers needed there and in Marshall County
WEST KENTUCKY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak hit western Kentucky hard — claiming lives and destroying homes right before Christmas. Ten months after the devastating outbreak, the Mayfield Community Foundation donated $250,000 to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group. The money will be used to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County wins sixth-straight regional title
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County won its sixth-straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over McCracken County on Wednesday. The Marshals scored late in the first half on a goal from junior Presley Gallimore to claim the 1st Region Championship. Marshall County will advance to the state tournament, which begins...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Community High School – Dress Code
Here at Carbondale Community High School (CCHS), students have a specific dress code that has to be followed in the school. Students aren’t allowed to wear crop tops, durags, head scarfs, hats, and pajamas. I got the opportunity to interview some of my classmates on this new school year dress code rules. I asked four individual seniors some questions due to the dress code rules. Here’s what Madison Joyce, Patricia Langguth, Knowledge Gayles, and Janelle Thompson said.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jackson Purchase Distillery increasing investment, creating 54 full-time jobs
HICKMAN, KY — Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC is expanding their facility and offering nearly double their initial estimated number of full-time jobs in light of bourbon and distillery growth in Kentucky. According to a release from the office of Governor Andy Beshear, the start-up is nearly tripling their initial...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County issues burn ban
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County is one of many in the Local 6 area currently under a burn ban. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry issued the burn ban Thursday morning. Until further notice, anyone caught burning things outdoors may receive a citation for violating the judge executive's...
CHOICES' new southern Illinois location open to patients
CARBONDALE, Ill. — CHOICES' second location in southern Illinois opened its doors to patients for the first time Tuesday. According to a release, the Carbondale location is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast. The clinic is accepting patients immediately for medication abortion services, and will soon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president and CEO
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has named John Antes of St. Louis as its new president and CEO. SIH says Antes will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who plans to retired at the end of 2022. SIH Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Robert Mees said in a statement released Wednesday that the board of trustees is "profoundly grateful" to Budde for his "fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the COVID pandemic."
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Power customer rates down for quarter starting Oct. 1
PADUCAH — If you're a Paducah Power System customer, you can expect to pay less this quarter. Rates for customers went down starting Oct. 1. The Paducah Sun reports that Paducah Power CEO Dave Carroll said most hours of the year, PPS is generating more power than customers use.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
Startup bourbon distiller invests millions, creating dozens of jobs in western Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. The company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Jackson Purchase's project has grown from an initially...
