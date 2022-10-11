In a matchup between two undefeated top-10 teams, there was no question which team was superior in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. Michigan moved the ball all day long on the Penn State defense and the Nittany Lions offense managed just 10 points in a 41-17 loss to the Wolverines. Michigan’s first couple of drives stalled in the red zone and netted just two field goals before Michigan finally punched in a touchdown in the second quarter to go up 13-0. Penn State had a quick rally highlighted by a long run by Sean Clifford to setup a short touchdown. The...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO