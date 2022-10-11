ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Forget Murder, She Wrote – Angela Lansbury’s best work barely gets a mention

Hammy detective. Voice of Beauty and the Beast’s Mrs Potts. Star of the “tell me more” popcorn gif (if you know, you know). Queen of the screen Dame Angela Lansbury has died, aged 96; and the first thing I thought of (and then sang, of course, with a tinge of melancholy)? “The Beautiful Briny [sea]”.Lansbury starred as amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher from 1984 to 1996 in Murder, She Wrote, which proved a staple for any hungover university student of a certain age – alongside Peter Falk’s Columbo, of course (and just imagine if the two of them had paired...
digitalspy.com

First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One

The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
Collider

How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
A.V. Club

Mustache enthusiast Kenneth Branagh to make third Poirot movie

Kenneth Branagh’s combing those whiskers, packing his mustache guards, and heading to Venice. Announced today, the Oscar-nominated director will return to the Christie-verse with A Haunting In Venice, another mustache-centric Poirot mystery that follows Death On The Nile. A Haunting In Venice isn’t shaking up the formula. Branagh’s bringing...
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes

With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Seacoast Current

Stephen King’s New Novel ‘Fairy Tale’ Will Be Coming to a Theater Near You

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Normally we need to wait years to see a new movie in theaters inspired by a Stephen King novel, but it seems like that will not be the case here. According to Syfy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, King wrote his newest novel Fairy Tale. Readers were finally able to get their hands on a copy of this 600-page coming-of-age novel last month (September 6, 2022) but moviegoers will not have to wait that long to see this novel on the big screen.
hotnewhiphop.com

Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December

XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
wegotthiscovered.com

A forgotten serial killer thriller rides infamous coattails to make a killing on streaming

Serial killers continue to be big business, with audiences remaining as engaged as ever by sordid tales of murder and madness. Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has comfortably overcome controversy, backlash, and uninspiring reviews to become one of the streaming service’s most-watched episodic exclusives ever, with 2002’s Dahmer also proving to be a beneficiary.
Collider

‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween

What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
Digital Trends

Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever

By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
